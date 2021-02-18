Neha Dhupia Shares Adorable Pics Of Her 2-year-old Daughter Mehr Praying In Gurudwara

Neha Dhupia took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures of her 2-year-old daughter in a Gurudwara. Dressed up in traditional clothes, Neha Dhupia's daughter Mehr was seen praying in the first picture while in another picture she gave a peek of her face which was covered with a mask. In the caption Neha wrote, "Waheguru Mehr kare" adding a praying, smiling face with halo and red heart emoticon.

Mehr makes netizens go aww

Many of her followers absolutely adored the little bean's traditional avatar. Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein actor Dia Mirza was in awe of little one and left a comment with heart eyes and red heart emoticon. Indian cricketer Varun Sood adored her look and commented "Such a cutie". Check out the comments on Neha Dhupia's photo here:

Also Read: Neha Dhupia Renames February 6 As '#AngadBedi Day' As She Wishes Husband On His B'day

Mehr rules Neha Dhupia's Instagram

The Singh is Kinng actor absolutely adores her daughter and her Instagram posts are proof of that. From sharing photos from their mother-daughter shoots together to giving glimpses from their daily life, Mehr has appeared in several posts on Neha Dhupia's Instagram. Last month, she took to her Instagram handle to share pictures with her little bean hanging out by the beach. While Neha was sunbathing at the beach, we could see Mehr playing with the toys and building sandcastles on the beach. Neha captioned it "Somewhere between ab crunches and building sandcastles". Check out the post on Neha Dhupia's Instagram handle:

Also Read: Neha Dhupia Shares New Posters Of Short Film 'Step Out' Ahead Of Its February 4 Release

Story of Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi

According to Hindustan Times, Angad saw Neha for the first in the gym when he used to play in the under-19 cricket team in Delhi and she was preparing for Miss India pageant. Angad had fallen for her right away and reportedly told his friend that he was going to get her someday. After they both moved to Mumbai, they met at a mutual friend's party and soon they became good friends. It was also revealed that Angad straight away asked Neha's parents for her hand in marriage when she had a boyfriend. After a while, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi started dating and the couple got married in a private ceremony in a Gurudwara in May 2018. According to the same article, Angad said that before she changed her mind he wanted to marry her and said they were getting married in 2 days. In the same year on November 18, 2018, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi welcomed their daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi.

Image Source: Neha Dhupia's Instagram

Also Read: Neha Dhupia Shares Beach Pic With Daughter Mehr In Between 'building Sandcastles'

Also Read: Neha Dhupia Unveils The First-look Poster Of Upcoming Film 'Step Out'; Angad Bedi Reacts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.