Neha Dhupia Enjoys An Aerial View Of The Maldives With Hubby Angad; Posts Stunning Picture

Actor Neha Dhupia recently uploaded a picture with husband Angad Bedi from the beautiful seas of the Maldives. In the photograph, she is seen getting into an aeroplane to enjoy an aerial view of the gorgeous country. Her fans have flooded the comments section with compliments for both the actors as they are enjoying the entertaining timely updates from the celebrity couple.

Neha Dhupia’s take on aerial view

Actor Neha Dhupia recently took to Instagram to update her fans on what she has been up to lately. In the picture posted, she is seen posing next to a dock, ready to get into an aeroplane to enjoy the aerial view of the Maldives. She is seen posing with Angad Bedi, with their one foot resting on the footboard of the aeroplane, indicating that they are gearing up for a ride.

Neha Dhupia is seen donning a baggy and casual outfit that is fit for the occasion. She is seen wearing a white top with a pair of blue baggy jeans. She has also added lavender colour tie-dyed blazer which adds vibrancy to the outfit. She has opted for a pair of white sneakers along with a white leather bag and a pair of black shades.

Angad Bedi, on the other hand, has chosen a denim-dominant outfit for the occasion. He is seen wearing a pair of cream colour bottoms with a white V-neck T-shirt. A light blue jeans jacket has also been added to his attire. Angad Bedi is seen carrying a black backpack while donning off-white footwear that goes well with the outfit.

In the caption for the post, Neha Dhupia has spoken about the beauty of the Maldives while giving a useful suggestion to the visitors. She has mentioned that the best way to enjoy the beauty of the Maldives and its clear seas is from the top, hence suggesting a plane ride for maximum utilization. Have a look at the post on Neha Dhupia’s Instagram here.

Fans have dropped a lot of comments on the post, with a lot many fans showering their love on the couple. They have spoken highly of her timely updates while also addressing the dreamy vacation they have been having in the Maldives. Have a look.

Neha Dhupia has been updating fans with stunning pictures from her vacation in the Maldives. These pictures showcase her luxurious stay and the authentic beauty of the country. Here is a look at a few of the pictures from Neha Dhupia’s Instagram.

