Neha Dhupia Shares Sunkissed Picture In Maldives, Fans React 'stunning'

Neha Dhupia recently shared a glimpse of her vacation at the Maldives. The actor shared a sunkissed picture while lazing in the pool. Neha Dhupia was on a vacation with Angad Bedi. The couple was seen having a fun time. But this picture of Neha garnered several reactions from fans and followers. Take a look at Neha Dhupia’s Instagram post below.

Neha Dhupia shared a glimpse of her much-needed vacation. The actor and host was seen lazing in the pool. Neha paired her pink and white polka dot bikini with a pair of sunglasses. The actor posted a four series picture wherein she looked carefree and was chilling under the sun. Take a look at Neha Dhupia’s Instagram post.

Neha Dhupia’s Instagram post

The post garnered several likes and comments from fans. MTV India was one of the first ones to comment on the post with, “Sunkissed should be just called Dhupia now!” and added a bright sun emoticon. While her fans poured in several heart and fire emoticons. Some of the fans commented, “Keep rocking”, “Splendid enjoy” “Incredible”. Take a look at some of the fans’ comments and reactions on Neha Dhupia’s Instagram post.

MTV India’ reaction

Fans’ comments and reactions

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have been sharing snippets of their much-needed vacation. In one of Neha Dhupia’s previous photos, she shared a picture of Angad with a woman in a black bikini with her face covered. Neha quipped, ‘Should I be worried?’. Several fans reacted to this quirky post. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were not alone on the trip, as they were accompanied by their little baby girl, Mehr.

On the professional front

Neha Dhupia’s podcast NoFilterNeha is an audio show where Neha chats with her friends from all over the entertainment industry. In the podcast, Neha tries to dig out stories and experiences that have never been exposed before. On the other hand, Angad Bedi is awaiting the release of MumBhai, his new web series. Along with Angad, the show also stars Sandeep Dhar, Sikandar Kher, Sunny Hinduja and many others. The plot focuses on the lives of a police officer and encounter specialist Bhaskar Shetty. The series will release on 6 November 2020.

