Surbhi Chandna's Weekly Roundup: Here's What 'Naagin 5' Actor Was Up To This Week

Surbhi Chandna is a popular television actor who currently features in the cast of Naagin 5. The actor is very active on social media and keeps her fans updated with what is going on in her life. She has been sharing glimpses of the sets and behind-the-scenes pictures of Naagin 5. She seemed to have spent a lot of time on the sets of Naagin 5 because in the previous week as she had been sharing several videos from the sets and with the co-stars of the show. Here is a look at what was she up to this week.

Surbhi reveals her first look in Naagin 5

Surbhi Chandna, along with Mohit Sehgal and Sharad Malhotra, would be leading the show Naagin 5 now. Mohit Sehgal shared the promo of the show and revealed the first look of the characters. Going by the promo shared, Surbhi’s character has been designed in today’s time. Check out the post revealing the first look of the characters.

Surbhi’s fun banter with Mohit Sehgal

Surbhi Chandna was seen in a hilarious behind-the-scenes video in which she was seen pulling Mohit’s leg over the choice of his food. The actor was seen telling her fans that Mohit is always eating and she is fed up of his eating habits. Mohit, in his defence, said in the video that he was having chia pudding which was very healthy. Surbhi, in the end, was seen making fun of Mohit’s chia pudding. Watch the video below.

Surbhi shared a picture of her lunch

Surbhi Chandna shared a picture of her lunch and everybody on a diet was able to relate with her. The actor shared a picture of a bowl of dal that she was having for lunch that day. She captioned the picture as “When your lunch is just some boiled dal.. But grateful for that too #eatclean”. Check out the picture below.

Surbhi showed her ‘terrifying’ avatar in Naagin

The Naagin 5 actor shared a goofy video in which she attempted to scare her fans with her avatar in the show. In the BTS video, she was seen showing around the set of Naagin 5 and showed her outfit for that day. Check out the video below.

