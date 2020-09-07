Denise Richards To Return To 'RHOBH' Season 11 Amidst Rift With Her Co-stars?

Many fans of reality show The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are waiting with bated breath to know if actor Denise Richards will be returning to the show after some previous conflicts with her co-star from the show. Denise had faced some major rifts from her co-stars from the show namely Lisa Rinna and Brandi Glanville. Now, the Wild Things actor has decided not to let her altercations with her co-stars affect her decision to return to the show.

Denise Richards’ rift with her co-stars

A source close to the actor revealed to Hollywood Life that her decision to return for another season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will have nothing to do with Brandi or Lisa. The source went on to say that Denise is not the kind of an individual who will let others influence her decision. The actor had quite a bumpy ride on the show which led to the rumors that she may not be returning for another season. The source close to the actor also added that many contestants from the show thought that she may quit the show or would give the reunion a miss. The World Is Not Enough actor’s appearance at the reunion episode had taken everyone by surprise.

Denise Richards and Lisa Rinna’s spat

Denise and Lisa had a nasty altercation on the show which had started after the latter allegedly accused Denise of liking a tweet which had suggested that she should be fired from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Denise defended herself by stating that she had done it by ‘mistake’ and had liked the particular tweet as it had a shady comment about their co-star from the reality show, Erica Jayne.

However, Lisa did not go on to believe her and what followed was an ugly verbal spat between the two. Apart from this Brandi also allegedly stated that she and Denise got intimate on the sets of the show. Even though the Drop Dead Gorgeous actor refused to these claims, Brandi showed their text messages to all their co-stars to make them believe that the two had a brief affair. It will be interesting to witness if Denise decides to make a comeback on the show amidst her previous conflicts on the show.

