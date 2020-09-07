Sandip Ssingh Tries Explaining 'thumbs-up' To Cops, Calls With Sushant's Ambulance Driver

After laying low for quite some time, Sushant Singh Rajput's self-proclaimed friend Sandip Ssingh has broken his silence on the sequence of events that ensued on June 14 when the news of Sushant's death surfaced. Sandip was one of the first persons to have appeared at Sushant's residence after the news of the actor's death broke and was also the one who orchestrated events all the way till Cooper Hospital where Sushant's autopsy was performed.

Watch the video where he is caught giving Thumbs-up to Mumbai police personnel

Clarification on Thumbs up

While giving clarification about his 'thumbs-up' gesture to Mumbai Police at Cooper Hospital wherein he appeared to be assuming an authoritative position, Sandip said, "When I reached Cooper Hospital with Meetu didi (Sushant Singh's sister), a constable asked - who is Sandip? To which, instead of shouting, I showed thumbs up to tell that I was the person. What was wrong in that? Should I have cared about my gesture at that time?" His version, akin to answering a roll-call, contrasts with the visually authoritative nature of the gesture.

"I was surprised that no one was there. The friends Sushant had for 25 years, no one was there. Only I was there," Sandip added.

Earlier, Republic Media Network had accessed the call details of Sandip Ssingh which highlighted that four calls were exchanged between him and the ambulance driver between June 14-16. To add to the intrigue, the ambulance driver sheepishly deflected and denied any knowledge of this despite having called Sandip three times.

However, Sandip Ssingh said that the ambulance driver had called him. "He must have got the number from the police. He called me because he wanted his payment of Rs 8,000. We could not pay him for the next 2 days," he said. "I made the payment. Meetu even asked me in chat if I have cleared the payments. I said yes," he added.

Interview with Republic

What still remains a mystery is when Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami queried Sandip over the turn of events on June 14, Sandip said he was at his residence when the news of Sushant's death surfaced and he arrived at Sushant's from his home. However, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam said Sandip was with him when the news of Sushant's death surfaced.

Sandip Ssingh's active role in handling the affairs of the late actor's death sparked questions especially after in an interview with Republic TV. He said that had not met Sushant for over a year. Sandip was seen with the late actor's sister outside Cooper hospital on June 14 and was among the first to respond and arrive at the scene after Sushant had died.

