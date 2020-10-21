Neha Dhupia Lauds Farhana Roshan's Efforts To Educate Poor Kids; Watch

Neha Dhupia recently shared a short clip on Instagram where she was seen talking to Farhana Roshan, a 17-year-old humanitarian. In the video, Farhana Roshan shared how she helped educate kids whose parents couldn't afford to send them to schools. The short clip was from Neha's new '#NoFilterNehaCares' series. Take a look at the video and see how fans responded to the same.

Neha Dhupia interviews Farhana Roshan

In the short one-minute video, fans see Neha Dhupia conduct an interview with 17-year-old Farhana. Neha asks Farhana about her work and Frahana mentions that she had formed a group of 25 people, who all go to different areas and help educate kids whose parents could not afford education or areas where schooling wasn't available. Neha then commends the young girl on her effort.

Neha also added a long caption with the post. She mentioned how Farhana Roshan had 'formed a community of like-minded children to help several daily wage workers stuck in a seasonal loop of hunger during the lockdown, providing them with food and other resources'. She further asked her fans to tune into her '#NoFilterNehaCares' series to hear more.

Farhana Roshan is a young girl who has formed the Tarkeeb Group. She is one of the 25 people who help impart education to the kids of daily wage workers. She has been working for the cause for quite some time now.

Many fans liked and commented on the post. Many fans added that the video was very 'fascinating' and others mentioned that they found the young girl to be inspirational. Take a look at all the comments on her post:

In her previous post, fans got to see another short clip of '#NoFilterNehaCares' series, where Neha interviewed actor Kiara Advani. The clip was quite fun and many fans liked the post. Kiara was seen doing an impression of another actor and nailed the entire shot. Neha mentioned that Kiara's impression was very good. Take a look:

