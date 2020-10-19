Neha Dhupia Struggles To Climb On A Float In Maldives, Angad Suggests Having Lifeguard

Actor Angad Bedi recently took to Instagram to share a fun reel video of his wife, Neha Dhupia. Through the video, the actor showcased how Neha had been struggling to climb on top of a float in a deep pool. He also jokingly asks the people in charge, to send a lifeguard to help Neha with her climbing act. The video has been receiving a lot of love as fans love to see the close bond that the two actors share.

Angad Bedi on Neha’s struggle

Actor Angad Bedi recently posted an adorable video of his wife Neha Dhupia from the clean, blue waters of the Maldives. In the video posted, Neha Dhupia is seen putting in efforts to climb on top of an inflated pool float. She is spotted donning a red polka-dotted bikini with her hair tied up in a high ponytail. Throughout the short video, Neha Dhupia is seen falling off the float even though she is trying her best to get on top of it since the pool is deep. In one segment of the video, she also laughs at herself before giving up and swimming away from the float.

In the background of the reel video, Angad Bedi is heard passing hilarious commentary about his wife’s inability to pull off the 'float' task. He sheds some light on how difficult the whole process is with a sarcastic hint in his tone. He also asks the people around to send a lifeguard as he believes, his wife might need one.

In the caption for the post, Angad Bedi has mentioned that Neha Dhupia has been struggling on the float since 9:23 am. He also reveals through the hashtags that this is a true story while jokingly calling it ‘classy’. Have a look at the video on Angad Bedi’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a number of people, including actor Malaika Arora, have dropped genuine reactions to the video. Malaika Arora is seen having a hearty laugh as indicated by the emoticon while a few others have spoken highly of Angad Bedi’s sense of humour. They have spoken highly of the close bond the two actors share with each other. Have a look at few of the comments here.

On the work front, Angad Bedi has been gearing up for the release of his cop drama, MumBhai. The series will release on ZEE5 and has already been triggering a lot of excitement amongst the fans. Neha Dhupia, on the other hand, is a part of the dramatic television reality show, Roadies season 18, on MTV.

