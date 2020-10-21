Neha Dhupia Says Husband Angad Bedi Is A 'big Trouble Maker'; Know Why

On Wednesday morning, Angad Bedi took to Instagram and went live on the app to have a conversation with fans. Angad posted a 5-minute-34 seconds video that gave a peek into his interaction. In the video, Angad firstly greeted his fans and was also surprised to see 425 people joining him on the chat in the morning.

In the video, he said, "I hope you guys are okay, all good". He then asked fans, "Do you want to look at my Mrs?" and panned the camera towards Neha Dhupia. A surprised Neha then said hi to everyone and exclaimed, "Oh my God Angad, why did you turn the camera? I thought we decided you're not going to turn the camera towards me".

Soon, Angad interrupted her and said that his page started sparkling when she joined him on the live chat. After this, Neha Dhupia said, "I am very happy to meet all of you. Angad don't take me by surprise and turn the camera on your live chat every time." She then went on to call Angad Bedi a "big trouble maker". The duo also turned the camera and gave fans a glimpse of their hotel in the Maldives. The Roadies Revolution host then showed her daughter, Mehr's chair, and called it "messy". Take a look at the fun video below.

Neha Dhupia: 'He is a big trouble maker'

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have been actively sharing glimpses of their whereabouts in the Maldives. On Wednesday morning, Angad posted a video that featured his daughter Mehr. In the clip, the father-daughter was seen sharing a warm moment in their room. Mohammed Rafi and Asha Bhosle's song Abhi Na Jaao Chhod Kar could be heard playing in the backdrop. As a part of his caption, Angad just dropped a heart. Soon, fans gushed over the duo and dropped endearing comments on the video.

On the work front, Angad is awaiting the release of his new web show, MumBhai, alongside stars Sandeepa Dhar, Sikandar Kher, Sunny Hinduja and others. As per the trailer of the show, MumBhai will entail the story of how a police officer and encounter specialist Bhaskar Shetty would get to any lengths to clean up his city. The series is all set to release on November 6, 2020.

