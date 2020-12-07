Neha Dhupia Feels 'blessed' As She Visits Gurudwara With Family On Sunday; See Pics

On Sunday, December 6, Neha Dhupia visited Sri Bangla Sahib Gurudwara, located in New Delhi with her parents and daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi. The actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of family pictures. As part of the caption, Neha Dhupia wrote, "#blessed ðŸ™ #sundays". Take a look at Neha Dhupia's family photos.

Neha visits Gurudwara with family

In this Instagram post, Neha Dhupia shared a series of family pictures, featuring her daughter Mehr and her parents. The star stunned in an olive green Punjabi umbrella dress. She posed joining her hands with dupatta on her head. The youngest Dhupia, Mehr also looked adorable. She was spotted in a yellow Patiala suit. One can also see Neha and her family wearing masks in Gurudwara as well for safety measures. However, husband Angad Bedi was missing in Neha Dhupia's family post.

Fans' reactions

Several fans and followers of Neha Dhupia's Instagram handle commented on the actor's post. One of the users wrote, "Bangla sahib gurudwara ðŸ™ðŸ»ðŸ™ðŸ»ðŸ™ðŸ»ðŸ˜Š", while another added, "favourite person.. favourite place". Another fan account commented, "Beautiful pics mam". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image Credits - Neha Dhupia Instagram Comment Section

Neha Dhupia recently got back on stage after the pandemic lockdown. Sharing the exciting news with fans, the star took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of her pictures dancing in the corner. The images are from a recent event attended by Neha Dhupia in Delhi. In the caption, Neha shared that she thought she would never get back on stage in 2020. However, it was like a dream come true for the star. She also quoted that she was 'happy to be back and secretly dancing in the wings'.

Neha Dhupia's Instagram caption read as

Jus when I thought we won’t be getting on stage this year ðŸŽ¤ ... Happy to be back and secretly dancing in the wings ðŸ¦‹... #eventdiaries #hostmode #delhi ðŸ“¸ @lakshaysachdevaphotography muah @diva_rose21 @karanrai001 @kiran_chhetri92 styled by @gumanistylists

