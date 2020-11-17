Neha Dhupia's Heartwarming Chat With Kapil Dev; Fans Shower Praise On Former Captain

Actor Neha Dhupia’s talk show, No filter Neha recently featured iconic cricketer Kapil Dev as a guest. Neha asked the latter about some interesting incidents of his life, his proposal to wife Romi Dev, and more. Take a look at the video and read on to know more details.

Neha Dhupia hosts Kapil Dev on her talk show No Filter Neha

Neha Dhupia took to her Instagram to share snippets of the next episode of her talk show No Filter Neha. The actor is hosting former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev, who won the 1983 Cricket World Cup for India. The video has glimpses from the conversation. At first, Dhupia asks her guests about being the ‘ladies’ man, which he denied and shared a fun incident. Another part of the video shows him talking about how he proposed his wife Romi Dev after they saw an Amul commercial.

The caption to her post said, “We all know him as an iconic cricketer, but did you know about @therealkapildev ‘s romantic side? ðŸ‘«â˜ºï¸ðŸ¥° Hear all this stories on the latest episode of #NoFilterNeha Season 5, At Home Edition ðŸ’¯ only on @jiosaavn”. Many of the fans took to the comment section to praise Kapil Dev and his team that won the World Cup. Take a look at some of the comments here:

More about No Filter Neha

No Filter Neha is a Saavn original podcast hosted by actor Neha Dhupia, which features various celebrities. The podcast is in its 5th season now and is called the Home Edition, as it is being held at home due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The show depicts an unfiltered side of the guests, mostly Bollywood celebrities, as they talk about various moments, experiences and memories of their lives. The last episode of the show hosted actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra, a brief video of which was also shared by Neha on her Instagram feed, with the caption, “Mother of two or three? ðŸ¤”ðŸ˜‚ðŸ™ŒðŸ» Here’s @theshilpashetty giving us all the deets!! ðŸ’ðŸ»‍â™€ï¸ Tune in to watch her let loose on the latest episode of #NoFilterNeha”.

