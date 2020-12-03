Neha Dhupia Teaches Baby Mehr To 'stay Close To Her Heart And Mother Earth'; Watch

Post sharing motherhood tips, actor and Roadies gang leader Neha Dhupia was spotted spending quality time with her toddler Mehr. Taking to Instagram, the actor posted an adorable video of her enjoying the beauty of mother nature with her little baby girl. Donning casual ensembles, both the mother-daughter duo were seen having a fun time amodst nature.

Neha Dhupia enjoys nature with her baby girl

In the video posted, Neha carries Mehr and enjoys the greenery around her. While doing so, the actor can also be seen teaching her toddler about nature. From feeling the breeze to showcasing the flowers grown in what appears to be the garden area of her house, Neha can be seen doing it all. The actor can also be seen gently caressing the hair of her toddler and placing a warm kiss on her forehead.

While sharing the clip, the actor coupled the video with an eco-friendly caption as well. She said, “Staying close to heart and our mother earth”. The actor also urged fans to stay at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic with the hashtag ‘stay home stay home’. Check out the post shared by Neha Dhupia here:

After the video surfaced on the photo-sharing application, fans were quick to react on it. While some expressed that they ‘loved’ it, others flooded her comment section with heart and smiley emoticons. Here’s taking a quick glimpse at how fans are reacting online:

Recently, on November 18, Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi celebrated Mehr’s second birthday. Sharing a slew of adorable photographs, Neha also penned down a heart-warming caption for her daughter expressing how much she loves her. Take a look:

ur little baby girl... may you always be curious, sing even if you don’t know the lyrics, dance like no one is watching, forever be eager to learn, chase butterflies, spread joy wherever you go, light up the room with your adorable smile and roar the loudest caus deep down you will always be our little simbaa! #happybirthday our doll @mehrdhupiabed

