Neha Dhupia Bakes A Cake While Angad Bedi Shares Step Wise Guide Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

While the entire nation has been in a lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, many celebrities have taken up new hobbies. While some have gotten back to what they love doing. Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia seems to have taken up baking as a part of her quarantine activity. Neha Dhupia’s husband, actor Angad Bedi followed a stepwise guide to show how the baking is really going.

Neha bakes a cake amid COVID-19 lockdown

Neha Dhupia took to her social media and revealed that her daughter said that she wanted to eat cake. Being the doting mother that she is, Neha Dhupia decided to bake a cake for her toddler. In the picture shared by Neha Dhupia, a teddy bear is seen sitting beside a freshly baked cake. She also added the ‘stay home, stay safe’ sticker to her Instagram story to emphasise the importance of staying home during the lockdown.

Neha’s husband Angad Bedi took to his Instagram story and revealed what it is really like to bake a cake. In the series of hilarious videos, Neha Dhupia is seen concentrating on getting the cake mixture into a mould and then licking off the spoon for the remaining cake mixture. In one of the videos, Neha Dhupia is also seen offering Angad Bedi a chance to lick the spoon off for the cake mixture.

Neha Dhupia recently shared a picture of her day 10 of quarantine. In the picture, Neha Dhupia can be seen offering a sipping cup to her daughter, Mehr who has filled the entire room with her toys. Angad Bedi is seen lazing around on a huge panda while lying beside his daughter. Neha Dhupia shared the quarantine picture saying that the picture describes her day 10 of lockdown mood perfectly.

