Neha Dhupia Shares A Photo Wearing Funky Headgear, Fans Call Her 'Boss Lady'

Neha Dhupia, who is known for her appearances in reality TV shows, recently shared a photo of her from the sets of Roadies Revolution, wearing a funky scarf on her social media. She is one of the leaders in the show. Take a look.

Also read | Robert Pattinson On Challenges He Faces For 'The Batman' & Developing His Bruce Wayne Arc

Neha Dhupia’s funky headgear photo

Neha Dhupia took to Instagram to share a photo of her from the sets of her current reality show Roadies Revolution. She is seen wearing a funky scarf as a headgear. In the caption, she has written that her headgear game is strong and sometimes she tends to become headstrong. “Head gear game strong ðŸ§£ and sometimes #headstrong ðŸ¤ª#setvibes #roadiesrevolution ... styled by @gumanistylists in @hummelindia muah @yountentsomo ðŸ˜»ðŸ“¸ @rjdeigg”, her caption read.

Neha Dhupia’s look in the photo is absolutely chic yet comfortable. She is wearing a mint green, white and black jacket and tracks. She has accessorised her look with huge gold hoop earrings and a golden chain. The actor wore black sunglasses to complete the look.

Also read | Jurassic World: Dominion Wraps Filming, Director And Sam Neill Expresses Gratitude

The picture garnered 8K likes within 27 minutes of uploading and is still counting. Her fans and followers are showering their love on the picture by heavily commenting on it. Many have called her to be looking beautiful. Some of them have even used heart-eye and fire emojis to express their admiration. One user has also commented that she is a boss lady.

Neha Dhupia’s Instagram gives her fans and followers a sneak-peek into the actor’s life. She constantly updates her 4.3 million fans about her whereabouts. Frequently, she uploads pictures with her husband Angad Bedi. Her daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi also makes it to her Instagram very often.

Also read | Hailey Bieber Sets The Right 'Sunday' Vibe With Outfit; Fans Say 'its A Whole Vibe'

Neha Dhupia also updates her fans about her podcast show No Filter Neha. She shared a glimpse of her guest in the short clip which she uploads on her social media. The podcast is available for streaming on Jio Saavn. She interviews Bollywood celebrities on the show and has a fun chat with them. Not only Bollywood celebrities but real-life heroes are also interviewed by Neha Dhupia on her show.

Also read | BTS, Lady Gaga Win Top Awards At MTV Europe Music Awards

Roadies Revolution is the 18th season of the Roadies franchise. Alongside Neha Dhupia, Nikhil Chinapa, Varun Sood and Prince Narula are the leaders. The show is being hosted by Ranvijay Singh. In Roadies Revolution, 25 contestants team up to complete the tasks and win against each other.

Image courtesy- @nehadhupia Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.