Tabu Looks Ethereal In These White Western Outfits; See Pictures Inside

Tabu is one of the finest actors of Bollywood and has always been applauded for portraying unconventional roles very convincingly on the big screen. The actor has won numerous accolades for her work in Bollywood as well as other regional language cinema. Besides being popular for her acting skills, she is also looked up to for her elegant sense of fashion and how she carries herself. Here are some of Tabu's photos in white western outfits.

Tabu in beautiful white western outfits

In this picture, Tabu can be seen donning an all-white outfit. She is wearing a plain white shirt with a pair of white pants. She has left her hair open with a side parting and is looking effortlessly chic. Check out the picture below.

In this picture, Tabu can be seen wearing a white shirt with a pair of red pants. She has styled her hair in soft curls at the bottom. Her hair is left open and is divided into two sections, with one section in front of her right shoulder and the rest at the back. Check out the picture below:

In the next picture, one can see Tabu wearing a white embroidered shirt with a lot of detailing done on it. Tabu is looking into the camera and is striking a pose which makes her look very stylish and elegant. She has tied her hair up in a casual bun and is wearing no accessories. Her make up is minimal and the actor is wearing brown nude lipstick. Check out the picture below:

Picture credits: Tabu Instagram

