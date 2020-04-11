Taher Shah's New Song 'Farishta' Invites Hilarious Memes That Will Make Your Day Better

Taher Shah has made a comeback after four years after his last song and it has stirred a storm among the netizens. The singer, also known as "Pakistan's most instant celebrity" had been creating a buzz about his new song for quite some time and finally released the song, titled Farishta last night. Reportedly, he is on a mission to find the COVID-19 cure and therefore has made a comeback in the entertainment industry. As soon as the song released, it caught attention from fans and started circulating on the internet. Taher Shah's song, Farishta with the theme, 'children are the angels of the earth' has inspired many amusing memes and tweets by netizens2. Check out some hilarious memes on Taher Shah's latest song.

Read | Taher Shah’s New Song 'Farishta' Is A Cringe-fest, But Where Is Taher Shah?

Taher Shah memes

When i hear #TaherShah new song #farishta ...the situation of my ears

So listen at your own risk..RT of you agree pic.twitter.com/7aCiLs2HVm — wastingmytime (@Arslan62572201) April 11, 2020

taher shah's farishta is getting the grammy for best music video pic.twitter.com/5eaSocwMvl — . (@aashnaaaugh) April 10, 2020

Farishtay after having another Taher Shah song about them pic.twitter.com/sblCYj4XR3 — کاظمی (@HaayeShabbir) April 10, 2020

Taher shah jaaani what is this behaviour pic.twitter.com/7ZZyoCQPRt — anastipu (@teepusahab) April 10, 2020

What did I just see?!?!?

Dhinchak Pooja is nothing when compared to Taher Shah. #SidsBhulaDunga50M pic.twitter.com/XZ2UM4NCoa — Dee (@Sid_Dee_Love) April 10, 2020

Read | As Drake Shows Off His 50k Sq Ft Toronto Mansion, Here's A Look At His Whopping Net Worth

All of us that waited desperately for Taher Shah’s masterpiece only to find out his translated shit. pic.twitter.com/l9cFXlAzOF — Mariam (@chaevinist) April 10, 2020

My farishtey listening to Taher Shah's song about them pic.twitter.com/mhEhW05y3e — For Nairobi (@KhaNuBya) April 10, 2020

Taher Shah literally translated the entire angel song into urdu and it took him 4 years to do that, the the passion, the consistency, my idolo :( <3 — Bæ (@Einstonerrr) April 10, 2020

Read | Taher Shah Is Back With New Song 'Farishta' To Drive Away Quarantine Blues; Watch

Taher Shah's latest song 'Farishta'

Read | Tabu Looks Ethereal In These White Western Outfits; See Pictures Inside

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.