Taher Shah's New Song 'Farishta' Invites Hilarious Memes That Will Make Your Day Better

Music

Taher Shah is back with his latest song 'Farishta' after four long years. The song released recently and here are some amusing memes about the song you must see

Written By Anushka Pathania | Mumbai | Updated On:
taher shah

Taher Shah has made a comeback after four years after his last song and it has stirred a storm among the netizens. The singer, also known as "Pakistan's most instant celebrity" had been creating a buzz about his new song for quite some time and finally released the song, titled Farishta last night. Reportedly, he is on a mission to find the COVID-19 cure and therefore has made a comeback in the entertainment industry. As soon as the song released, it caught attention from fans and started circulating on the internet. Taher Shah's song, Farishta with the theme, 'children are the angels of the earth' has inspired many amusing memes and tweets by netizens2. Check out some hilarious memes on Taher Shah's latest song.

Read | Taher Shah’s New Song 'Farishta' Is A Cringe-fest, But Where Is Taher Shah?

Taher Shah memes

Read | As Drake Shows Off His 50k Sq Ft Toronto Mansion, Here's A Look At His Whopping Net Worth 

Read | Taher Shah Is Back With New Song 'Farishta' To Drive Away Quarantine Blues; Watch

Taher Shah's latest song 'Farishta'

Read | Tabu Looks Ethereal In These White Western Outfits; See Pictures Inside

 

 

First Published:
