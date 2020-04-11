Taher Shah's New Song 'Farishta' Invites Hilarious Memes That Will Make Your Day Better

Taher Shah has made a comeback after four years after his last song and it has stirred a storm among the netizens. The singer, also known as "Pakistan's most instant celebrity" had been creating a buzz about his new song for quite some time and finally released the song, titled Farishta last night. Reportedly, he is on a mission to find the COVID-19 cure and therefore has made a comeback in the entertainment industry. As soon as the song released, it caught attention from fans and started circulating on the internet. Taher Shah's song, Farishta with the theme, 'children are the angels of the earth' has inspired many amusing memes and tweets by netizens2. Check out some hilarious memes on Taher Shah's latest song.
after listening #TaherShah for 20 seconds 👇 pic.twitter.com/ubPCzoxxMY— Mian Omer 🇵🇰 (@Iam_Mian) April 10, 2020
2020 couldn’t get more worse— Areeba Abbasi (@AreebaAbbasi18) April 10, 2020
Tahir shah:hold my beer#farishta #TaherShah pic.twitter.com/qnPzPyTRmG
When herry potter order from daraz.#TaherShah pic.twitter.com/qRw7SfxpY0— Noone (@newbie_567) April 11, 2020
When i hear #TaherShah new song #farishta ...the situation of my ears— wastingmytime (@Arslan62572201) April 11, 2020
So listen at your own risk..RT of you agree pic.twitter.com/7aCiLs2HVm
taher shah's farishta is getting the grammy for best music video pic.twitter.com/5eaSocwMvl— . (@aashnaaaugh) April 10, 2020
Farishtay after having another Taher Shah song about them pic.twitter.com/sblCYj4XR3— کاظمی (@HaayeShabbir) April 10, 2020
Taher shah jaaani what is this behaviour pic.twitter.com/7ZZyoCQPRt— anastipu (@teepusahab) April 10, 2020
What did I just see?!?!?— Dee (@Sid_Dee_Love) April 10, 2020
Dhinchak Pooja is nothing when compared to Taher Shah. #SidsBhulaDunga50M pic.twitter.com/XZ2UM4NCoa
All of us that waited desperately for Taher Shah’s masterpiece only to find out his translated shit. pic.twitter.com/l9cFXlAzOF— Mariam (@chaevinist) April 10, 2020
My farishtey listening to Taher Shah's song about them pic.twitter.com/mhEhW05y3e— For Nairobi (@KhaNuBya) April 10, 2020
after listening #TaherShah for 20 seconds pic.twitter.com/IWjpPg8vxn— JJ (@jahangerjahejo) April 10, 2020
Farishtey after hearing "FARISHTA" #TaherShah pic.twitter.com/hyiKoA1cVH— Maniha Asif (@mainlymaniha) April 10, 2020
Taher Shah literally translated the entire angel song into urdu and it took him 4 years to do that, the the passion, the consistency, my idolo :( <3— Bæ (@Einstonerrr) April 10, 2020
