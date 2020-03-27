Neha Dhupia Gives 'lockdown' A Healthy Twist, Shares Pic Of Yoga Workout; See Pic

While the entire world has been struggling to brave the coronavirus pandemic, several countries have been under complete lockdown to help contain the spread of the deadly virus. As nations have come to a stand still, all industries have also ceased to operate. The film and television industry across the world have also had to bear the brunt of the pandemic with the lockdown implemented by the governments and regulatory organizations.

Bollywood has also been under self-quarantine with the rising cases of coronavirus in India. The actors and other industry members have been actively posting on their social media handles wherein they are advising their fans to pay heed to the government norms and take care of themselves. Many have also taken to their social media accounts to entertain their fans through their activities amid the lockdown.

Earlier on Friday, Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia posted a picture of herself as she performed a yoga asana and captioned it with a quirky note. As she can be seen touching her toe during the exercise, the actor seemingly quipped about it saying, "toe kya hua".

Many of her contemporaries in the film industry have also shared similar posts in the past where they can be seen exercising and maintaining their fit lifestyle even in the midst of the lockdown.

Coronavirus in India

As of date, 775 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) with Maharashtra reporting the highest at 135. Twenty deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries and shut down over 32 states and Union territories.

