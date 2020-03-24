Rannvijay Singha Wins Over Fans For His Calm Amidst Neha Dhupia Controversy

Indian television show MTV Roadies Revolution has lately been gaining a lot of attention for the audition round that they are telecasting. Amidst the Neha Dhupia controversy, a number of people have been talking in support of Rannvijay Singha for maintaining a balanced outlook.

Rannvijay Singha gains support from the fans

In a recent turn of events, a number of people could be seen attacking Neha Dhupia over her take on a man slapping a woman and a woman slapping a man on MTV Roadies Revolution. Netizens have been mercilessly trolling her as they believe she is encouraging the “wrong kind of feminism”.

However, amidst all the controversies, Rannvijay Singha has managed to get some support from a certain section of the audience. A few people have been of the opinion that he maintained calm composure even amidst the aggression which was shown by Nikhil Chinapa and Neha Dhupia. People could also be seen talking about how he managed to have a balanced outlook instead of screaming out at anyone. A number of his fans expressed their respect for him in the comments section of his pictures as well.

After watching #trollpolice idk how #rannvijay is that controlled over his anger 🤯 if #karankundrra has done that tv show maybe we watched 5 slaps per episode!!#MTV #MTVtrollpolice — Rushit (@MaheriyaRushit) February 12, 2020

Neha Dhupia issues a statement

After getting mercilessly trolled for bashing a Roadies Revolution contestant during the audition, Neha Dhupia decided to put forth a statement for all the trolls. In the statement put on her social media handles, she could be seen justifying her views as she is of the firm belief that physical abuse of any type must not be tolerated. She also shed some light upon the trolling reaching her family. She made it clear that attacking her little child is not the way to go about it. Have a look at the post put up by her here.

Image Courtesy: Rannvijay Singh Singha Instagram

