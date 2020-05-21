Neha Dhupia Gives Weight-loss Tips With A Twist In This Video | Watch Here

From what it looks like on social media, one of the most favourite activities of all the Bollywood celebrities amid the COVID-19 lockdown is working out at home. Most of them also suggested their fans to exercise daily at home in self-quarantine to keep illness at bay on social media. Recently, Neha Dhupia was bombarded with questions by fans regarding her weight-loss regime amid lockdown and the Roadies Revolution's gang leader had a hilarious response for all of them.

Neha Dhupia has a hilarious weight-loss tip for everyone in quarantine

After birthing an adorable daughter, actor-host Neha Dhupia had gained a lot of weight. However, the Lust Stories actor was quick to shed those extra kilos and attain an enviably fit body. Ever since Dhupia got back in shape, a lot of her admirers wanted to know her secret to a fit body.

Therefore, the No Filter Neha host came up with a humorous response for the same as she shared a hilarious TikTok video on weight-loss tips wherein the actor is seen munching on some chips. Alongside sharing the TikTok video on her Instagram handle, Neha Dhupia captioned the post, "Weight loss tips ... I mean chips, also @angadbedi (sic)"

Later that day, Neha Dhupia also took to Instagram stories to share a collage of post-workout selfies with fans, giving them major fitness goals. In the selfies posted by her, Dhupia looked extremely fit in a black and white striped tank top, paired with black yoga pants and sneakers, flaunting her post-workout glow. Check out her post below:

Not so long ago, Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi celebrated two years of togetherness as May 10 marked the second marriage anniversary of the celebrity couple. To wish her husband on their special day, Dhupia took to social media and shared a streak of pictures with Bedi and penned a heartfelt note along with it. She captioned the post,

Happy anniversary my love ... to two years of togetherness ðŸ’•... "Angad is like 1. The love of my life , 2. a suport system, 3. a great father, 4. My best friend and 5. The most annoying roommate ever.

It's like I have 5 bfs in one...it's my choice." #thosewhoknowknow #nehaangad (sic)

(Image credit: Neha Dhupia Instagram)

