Neha Dhupia Indulges In Regular Workout But Says 'not Feeling It'; See Pic

Neha Dhupia, in the wee hours of the day, shared a boomerang, presumably taken after her workout session on her Instagram story. As seen in the clip, Neha Dhupia wears a cap and sports a basic white tank top. However, she captioned the boomerang as 'not feeling it'. Neha also has a water bottle in her hand. Take a look.

On Tuesday night, Neha Dhupia shared a note and extended condolences to the families of the soldiers who laid their lives down in Galwan valley. Neha also wrote, "We are indebted to these Bravehearts for life. Jai Hind." And before that, through a post, Neha Dhupia extended condolences to Sushant Singh Rajput's family.

Neha Dhupia shared a picture along with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and penned down a heartfelt note. Neha expressed that he had a pain in her gut as she wrote the note. "I was somewhere between a fan and a friend ... such a lovely talented young man you were #sushantsinghrajput and you decided to go away too soon," Dhupia wrote. The Chup Chup Ke actor then penned down, "We are all so sorry."

Earlier, Neha Dhupia shared a video where she is seen practising a tongue twister from Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana's movie, Gulabo Sitabo. As seen in the video, Neha tries really hard to get the tongue twister correct, however, the actor fails to complete it at the end. In the clip, Neha's husband Angad Bedi is also seen mocking her and saying that she wouldn’t be able to do it. Neha Dhupia sports a pink top with a tint of little makeup, and a pair of dainty earrings.

Neha Dhupia, in the video, says that she is 'not thankful' to her husband Angad Bedi for nominating her to complete this tongue twister challenge as she is bad with tongue twisters. The actor, through the caption, wrote, "This tongue twister got me ðŸ¤ª... the only thing I got right was the gulabo "shirt “ðŸ˜†...congratulations @amitabhbachchan sir @ayushmannk @shoojitsircar ... can’t wait to watch #gulabositabo ... I nominate @balanvidya @shrutzhaasan and @diamirzaofficial ... #gibosiboonprime."

