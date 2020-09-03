Neha Dhupia's 'work Mode' Video Features Her In A Happy And Content Mood; See Here

Neha Dhupia recently took to Instagram to share a video of her morning routine before getting to work. In the video posted on her Instagram reel, she is seen getting her hair done by the hairstylist while she patiently waits and records the process. Her fans have flooded the comments section with compliments as they believe she looks stunning.

Neha Dhupia’s dress-up session

Actor Neha Dhupia recently took to Instagram to share a fun video of herself, getting dressed before starting the day. Neha Dhupia appears to have taken a head bath right before the video was documented. Her hairstylist is seen using a blow dryer to work on the texture of her hair.

The actor is seen running her hands through her wet hair while her stylist is at work. She can also be seen sticking her tongue out quirkily, at the end of the video. She is dressed in a casual black tank top which has been accessorized with a green watch. The actor seems to be enjoying her pampering session as she has a happy smile throughout.

In the caption for the post, Neha Dhupia has mentioned that she is currently on the move with her work. She has also indicated through the hashtags that this is her work mode. The song Runnin’ by Naughty Boy is heard playing in the background while the video rolls. Have a look at the video with details here.

In the comments section of the post, Neha Dhupia has been receiving numerous compliments for her look. Actor Shibani Dandekar is one of the many actors to have dropped positive comments for the actor. Have a look at a bunch of comments on her social media post here.

Neha Dhupia has lately been occupied with her celebrity talk show, No Filter Neha. The most recent guest on the show was actor Sonu Sood, who is being highly appreciated for his contribution to society during the difficult times of COVID 19. The show was kick-started last week with Saif Ali Khan as the first guest of the season.

Image courtesy: Neha Dhupia Instagram

