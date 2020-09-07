Neha Dhupia Turns Mixologist For Husband Angad, Shares Recipe Of The Cocktails She Tried

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are one of the most loved couples of B-Town. Neha and Angad often feature on each other’s social media handles. Recently, Neha shared an Instagram video wherein she prepared her husband’s favourite cocktail, the Johnnie Ginger.

Neha’s post comes in response to her husband’s post who also prepared an ‘amazing’ cocktail for his beloved wife. While Neha demonstrated the recipe in the video, she also shared the recipe and ingredients in the caption. She captioned the Instagram post as,

“@angadbedi thinks he’s the only one who can make a special gesture. The other day he experimented with flavours and made me a nice warm serve with @johnniewalkerindia.

Now it’s my turn to bring out my mixology skills! Whipped up a super easy and refreshing Johnnie Ginger for my man, a highball he absolutely loves!

Here’s what you’ll need to make one – 50 ml Johnnie Walker Red Label

120 ml Ginger Ale

Fresh Garnish Method – Fill a highball glass with lots of ice

Pour over your Johnnie Walker scotch

Top it up with some ginger ale

Garnish with a fresh ginger slice and 1 star anise / orange wedge (as preferred) Enjoy Responsibly!".

Neha’s Instagram video featured her in a casual outfit. The actor wore a printed shrug and paired it with high-waisted jeans. Several fans showered their love on Neha Dhupia’s Instagram post by liking and commenting on it. You can check out the Instagram post here:

You can check out the fan reactions here:

Source: Neha Dhupia’s Instagram

Anngad Bedi’s Instagram:

Recently Angad Bedi shared an Instagram post wherein the actor prepared a cocktail for his wife. He captioned the post as,

“Hot tea with a twist ðŸ˜‹



It was raining the other day, and @nehadhupia loves a cup of hot tea whenever it rains. I decided to add a little twist to her usual cuppa. Made her a Johnnie in Assam & she absolutely loved it! ðŸ˜Ž

What you’ll need to make one – 50 ml Johnnie Walker Red Label

30 ml honey

15 ml lime juice

1-2 pcs of your favourite spices

100 ml Hot Black Tea Method – Combine all the ingredients in a heat resistant glass

Stir gently to mix them well

Garnish with an orange peel Enjoy Responsibly!”.

You can check out Angad Bedi’s Instagram post here:

