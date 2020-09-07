Neha Dhupia Turns Mixologist For Husband Angad, Shares Recipe Of The Cocktails She Tried

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are one of the most loved couples of B-Town. Neha and Angad often feature on each other’s social media handles. Recently, Neha shared an Instagram video wherein she prepared her husband’s favourite cocktail, the Johnnie Ginger.
Neha’s post comes in response to her husband’s post who also prepared an ‘amazing’ cocktail for his beloved wife. While Neha demonstrated the recipe in the video, she also shared the recipe and ingredients in the caption. She captioned the Instagram post as,
“@angadbedi thinks he’s the only one who can make a special gesture. The other day he experimented with flavours and made me a nice warm serve with @johnniewalkerindia.
Now it’s my turn to bring out my mixology skills! Whipped up a super easy and refreshing Johnnie Ginger for my man, a highball he absolutely loves!
Here’s what you’ll need to make one –
- 50 ml Johnnie Walker Red Label
- 120 ml Ginger Ale
- Fresh Garnish
Method –
- Fill a highball glass with lots of ice
- Pour over your Johnnie Walker scotch
- Top it up with some ginger ale
- Garnish with a fresh ginger slice and 1 star anise / orange wedge (as preferred)
Enjoy Responsibly!".
Neha’s Instagram video featured her in a casual outfit. The actor wore a printed shrug and paired it with high-waisted jeans. Several fans showered their love on Neha Dhupia’s Instagram post by liking and commenting on it. You can check out the Instagram post here:
“Hot tea with a twist ðŸ˜‹
It was raining the other day, and @nehadhupia loves a cup of hot tea whenever it rains. I decided to add a little twist to her usual cuppa. Made her a Johnnie in Assam & she absolutely loved it! ðŸ˜Ž
What you’ll need to make one –
- 50 ml Johnnie Walker Red Label
- 30 ml honey
- 15 ml lime juice
- 1-2 pcs of your favourite spices
- 100 ml Hot Black Tea
Method –
- Combine all the ingredients in a heat resistant glass
- Stir gently to mix them well
- Garnish with an orange peel
Enjoy Responsibly!”.
