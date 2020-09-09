Neha Dhupia Says "let The Journey Begin" As She Sets Out On A Journey For MTV Roadies

Neha Dhupia recently took to Instagram to showcase the contestants for MTV Roadies. The actor hinted at the new journey which will begin now that things are slowly starting to normalise. The first journey for the Season 9 contestants of the show is all set and the contestants looked quite excited in the post shared by Neha Dhupia. The makers of the show also posted a similar video in which the contestants are shown setting out on their bikes and also taking part in several tasks along the way. The snippet shared by the makers provided an insight into what viewers can expect from the upcoming Roadies episodes.

Neha Dhupia begins her journey for the new season of MTV Roadies

In the video posted by Neha Dhupia, the contestants can be seen all geared up in their biker apparels. The helmets and the goggles made the contestants seem quite amazing as they were seated upon their bikes. They also posed for Neha as she panned the camera towards them one by one. The contestants were visibly seen seated with each other on separate bikes with two people on one bike. They waved and they even cheered as Neha Dhupia went on to point the camera at them.

Neha Dhupia shared this behind-the-scenes fun video with her followers on social media along with the caption “Let the journey begin”. Thus, the actor hinted at the new beginning for the show after a long wait the contestants and the viewers had due to the pandemic situations. The actor then added a couple of hashtags to close her caption and also tagged the makers in the post. The contestants are shown riding through muddy terrain and the blissful roads in a video posted to Instagram by the makers of Roadies season 9. The contestants are seen having a good time on the ride as they embark on their new destination. The video also showed the contestants taking part in a bunch of different tasks which seemed quite thrilling. Thus fans now await the new episodes of the show as the few snippets released by Neha and the makers seemed quite interesting to them.

