Roadies Revolution Judge Nikhil Chinapa Comes Out In Support Of Neha Dhupia

Roadies Revolution grabbed the headlines last week for some controversial statements by judges Nikhil Chinapa and Neha Dhupia. The Roadies controversy started when Neha Dhupia bashed a contestant during the audience and Nikhil Chinapa joined in. Netizen are now demanding #BoycottRoadies or #BanRoadies.

Nikhil Chinapa comes out in support of Neha Dhupia on Twitter

In the Pune auditions of Roadies Revolution, a contestant had revealed that he had slapped his ex-girlfriend because she apparently cheated on him with five other men. When he revealed this during the audition, all hell broke loose and judge Neha Dhupia bashed him. On Roadies Revolution She had said that a girl can have five boyfriends if she wants but the man had no right to hit her. Nikhil Chinapa had also joined in and abused the contestant on the show. Nikhil and Neha's statements did not sit well with some fans. Some even resorted to trolling and abusing them on their social media.

Last week, the Roadies Revolution judge had issued a statement on her Instagram account defending what she had said. Neha mentioned in the post that while cheating was a moral call, hitting anyone was not right too. She had also spoken about the terrible trolling that she and her family members, including her little daughter had to go through.

While many celebs including Karan Johar and Taapsee Pannu came in support of her, one among them was her co-judge from Roadies Revolution, Nikhil Chinapa. Explaining his and Neha's words on the show, he had tweeted that all the judges, including Neha, had agreed that even cheating was not okay when Rannvijay Singh pointed it out. However, this was not included in the footage and remains a part of the unedited footage.

We’ve gone on to say, “cheating is not okay.” @rannvijaysingha says it in the unedited footage and we all, @NehaDhupia included, agrees.



We never have and never will condone cheating. It’s traumatic for victims but it still doesn’t justify violence. https://t.co/ynBAcuxMY8 — Nikhil Chinapa (@nikhilchinapa) March 16, 2020

