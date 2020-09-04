Neha Dhupia 'happy To Be Back' On Set, Resumes Work With COVID-19 Measures

With lockdown restrictions being eased down by the government, several actors are slowly and steadily resuming work amid the pandemic. Recently, Neha Dhupia shared a series of videos on her Instagram story while giving a glimpse of her time on the shooting sets. In the videos, the actress can be seen flaunting her style while expressing her excitement of returning back on the sets after a long time.

Neha Dhupia returns back on sets

In the video, the actress can be heard saying “I am back on a film set and I don’t know its been how long since I was here on the set.” Neha then panned the camera towards actress and comedian Bharti Singh who can be heard advising people to stay indoors with her comic punch line and said “it’s freezing outside and in just a few hours there is going to be heavy snowfall outside, therefore I request all my fans to stay inside their house. By saying this, Neha then shifted the camera to her husband and actor Angad Bedi.

Apart from this, the actress also shared a BTS video on Instagram from the sets where she can be seen posing for some candid shots with Angad Bedi outside their vanity van. While captioning the post, the actress wrote that “BTF set life with my love AngadAngad Bedi.”

Sometime back, Neha Dhupia took to Instagram to share a video of her morning routine before getting to work. In the video posted on her Instagram reel, she is seen getting her hair done by the hairstylist while she patiently waits and records the process. Her fans have flooded the comments section with compliments as they believe she looks stunning. The actor is seen running her hands through her wet hair while her stylist is at work. She can also be seen sticking her tongue out quirkily, at the end of the video. She is dressed in a casual black tank top which has been accessorized with a green watch. The actor seems to be enjoying her pampering session as she has a happy smile throughout. In the caption for the post, Neha Dhupia has mentioned that she is currently on the move with her work. She has also indicated through the hashtags that this is her work mode.



(Image credit: Neha Dhupia/ Instagram)

