'Roadies Revolution' Promo: Neha Dhupia Upset With Contestants After Entertainment Task

As the journey of Roadies Revolution is moving ahead, the tasks are getting more interesting and so does the vote-outs. In the recent promo, gang leader Neha Dhupia is seen annoyed with the contestants. The vote-out sequence of the upcoming episode is shown in the recent Roadies Revolution promo.

Gang Leader Neha Dhupia is spotted talking to host Ranvijay and saying that she doesn’t care about the contestants anymore. She also mentioned that she knows even the contestants feel the same about her. Talking about the contestants, Neha Dhupia also calls herself the ‘last priority’ of the Roadies.

The promo ends with Neha Dhupia saying to Ranvijay that if she ever gets a chance to give immunity to the Roadies, she would prefer wasting it as she doesn’t care about them. It would be interesting for the audience to see who will be the target of Roadies in the vote-out and who betrayed gang leader Neha Dhupia after the entertainment task. Take a look at the Roadies Revolution promo.

Roadies Revolution episode updates

In the latest episode of Roadies Revolution, the iconic task of every Roadies' season took place, which was the entertainment task. According to the theme of Roadies Revolution, the winner of the entertainment task would help the people who clean the river Ganga in Rishikesh.

The task was won by Nikhil's team and all the five roadies of his team got immunity. Gang leader Prince and team won three immunities as the audience voted for Prince's team based on their performance. Before the next vote-out, the planning and plotting between the contestants targetted Sapna and Aakash for vote-out. It would be interesting for the fans to see who will be eliminated this week.

Neha Dhupia's show NoFiltrNeha Season 5

Neha Dhupia is all set to kick start the fifth season of NoFilterNeha. This season of NoFilterNeha will be different as it would be a home edition. The actor recently teased a promotional clip from the upcoming season of her chat show, NoFilterNeha. The clip witnesses actor Kiara Advani making shocking boyfriend revelations, while Sonu Sood shares his experience with handling 7.5 lakh migrant calls. In the teaser, Neha Dhupia is seen discussing things with her team virtually. There are shots of all the guests who will be a part of NoFilterNeha Season 5.

The guests' list shows several popular faces from different fields including Sonu Sood and Kiara Advani to Kapil Dev and Saurav Ganguly. In the NoFilterNeha teaser, Sonu Sood is seen talking about migrant workers and how he took initiative to help them. Several other Bollywood celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar, Aditya Roy Kapur and other filmmakers can be spotted in the NoFilterNeha teaser.

