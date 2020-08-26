Neha Dhupia's 'NoFilterNeha' To See No Change In Format; Stars To Discuss New Normal

Neha Dhupia recently spoke about her podcast NoFilterNeha and what will change in the new season being shot at home. In a recent interaction with Mid-Day, she stated that the audience’s dissection won’t be the reason for a change in the format of their show. She also revealed that the show will be focusing on how celebs are adjusting and adapting in the new world amidst the pandemic and precautionary measures.

Neha Dhupia on NoFilterNeha format

Actor Neha Dhupia recently spoke to Mid-Day about the return of her podcast and how it will be different from the previous seasons. She threw some light on how the format of the show will not change even though it is being closely compared to a talk show by a leading Bollywood director. The show was also being called out as it digs into actors’ personal life and the challenges they face in the industry. Speaking about the fresh season, she said that harmless banter on shows has been widely dissected by the audience but that will not result in a change in the show’s format.

Neha Dhupia revealed that in this season, the conversations will revolve around celebrities making sense of the new world which has changed drastically over the past few months. She also added that the show will speak about the celebrities’ lifestyle and their time with their families. NoFilterNeha is currently being put together while working from home. The first guest on the show is expected to be actor Saif Ali Khan.

Throwing some light on the new working setup, Neha Dhupia said that the talk show is mainly happening through video calling apps. She said that they are recording on Zoom app with 20 people working on the back-end of the project. She also explained how things will be different to some extent. She believed that a face-to-face conversation is more intimate but everyone has to adapt to the current situation.

Neha Dhupia has lately been settled at home while her pre-shot reality show, MTV Roadies Revolution, is currently running on television. The new season of NoFilterNeha is expected to bring various celebrated personalities like Sonu Sood, Kapil Dev, and Neena Gupta, amongst others.

