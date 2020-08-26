Neha Dhupia Shakes A Leg On 'Riptide' As She Dresses Up For NoFilterNeha Launch

Neha Dhupia recently shared a video where she is flaunting her dress. The actor dressed up for the launch day of her new season of NoFilterNeha. In the video, she is seen swirling around and shaking a leg on the beats of Riptide by Vance Joy. The actor is dressed up in a beautiful purple and pink dress. Her dress is complemented with a one-side shoulder detailing and a frontal slit.

In the video, Neha Dhupia is seen flaunting her hair as she shakes a leg on the song. She is also spotted making goofy faces for the camera. The actor has completed her look with a dewy makeup look and straight open hairstyle. She posted the video with the caption, “launch 🚀 day #nofilterneha season 5 at-home edition !!! #ootd @urvashijoneja @curiocottagejewelry @gumanistylists @yountentsomo 💕 listen up now on @jiosaavn co-produced by @wearebiggirl" (sic). Fans praised Neha Dhupia for her look and also appreciated her style of dressing. Tahira Kashyap also complimented Neha Dhupia. She wrote, “Pretty girl” to praise the actor. Take a look at Neha Dhupia’s Instagram video.

Neha Dhupia unveils NoFilterNeha teaser

In 2016, Dhupia kick-started a true-blue Bollywood podcast called NoFilterNeha on the Indian music app Saavn. On her show, Neha interviews Bollywood celebrities, who spill lesser-known facts about their personal lives. The show received positive reviews, with over 2.3 million listeners the year it was launched.

Neha Dhupia is all set to kick start the fifth season of NoFilterNeha. This season of NoFilterNeha will be different as it would be a home edition. The actor recently teased a promotional clip from the upcoming season of her chat show, No Filter Neha. The clip witnesses actor Kiara Advani making shocking boyfriend revelations, while Sonu Sood shares his experience with handling 7.5 lakh migrant calls. In the teaser, Neha Dhupia is seen discussing things with her team virtually. There are shots of all the guests who will be a part of NoFilterNeha Season 5.

The guests' list shows several popular faces from different fields including Sonu Sood and Kiara Advani to Kapil Dev and Saurav Ganguly. In the NoFilterNeha teaser, Sonu Sood is seen talking about migrant workers and how he took initiative to help them. Several other Bollywood celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar, Aditya Roy Kapur and other filmmakers can be spotted in the NoFilterNeha teaser.

