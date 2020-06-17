Neha Dhupia Takes A Subtle Jibe On Depression And Foreign Diplomacy 'experts'; Check Post

Neha Dhupia has often been vocal about the things going around in society. Be it speaking up about social issues or putting forward her unfiltered views about the happenings around, Neha has evidently surprised her fans from time to time by taking a strong standpoint. This time around, instead of taking a strong and vocal standpoint, Neha Dhupia chose to take a subtle jibe at people who are self-proclaimed reports on various issues that concern people in today's date. Check it out below -

Neha Dhupia slams 'Experts'

Neha Dhupia took to her Instagram stories and shared a witty and sarcastic jab at self-proclaimed experts on social media. With various recent events, a trend of people acting as experts on social media and misguiding people can be seen. Recently, with the COVID-19 outbreak, a number of users came up with their own ideas to beat the virus which did not hold any truth with reality whatsoever. Similarly, the conversation surrounding depression also garnered mainstream attention after the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

After Sushant's death, many social media users took to their platforms and urged people to talk and start a healthy conversation around the topic of depression and mental health. But, a few sour apples could not stop themselves from making the conversation toxic by claiming to be experts around the topic of mental health.

Similarly, the recent tension between India and China has resulted in the loss of lives from both the countries, some netizens have been using this opportunity to forward their ideas of foreign diplomacy and warfare tactics which are clearly not appreciated during testing times like these.

Neha Dhupia's post about self-proclaimed experts comes at a time where social media influences evidently playa big part in people's lives. The post was initially made by producer Lalit Prem Sharma and later shared by Neha Dhupia on her Instagram series.

Since then, the actor has posted a condolence message for the families of all the soldiers who lost their lives during the India-China face-off in Galawan Valley. The actor wrote that people are indebted to the braveheart soldiers for life. Check out her post below -

