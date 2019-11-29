Neha Dhupia Shares An Adorable Picture Of Angad And Daughter Mehr, Says She Is 'grateful'

Neha Dhupia has been very vocal about her relationship with her husband and often shares adorable pictures on social media. The actor shared beautiful pictures during her pregnancy flaunting her baby bump and post-pregnancy, she has kept her fans updated with cute pictures of her daughter Mehr. Recently, Neha Dhupia shared an adorable picture of her husband Angad and daughter Mehr on Instagram.

Neha Dhupia shared a picture on November 29, 2019, of her husband and her daughter hugging each other. The actor captioned the picture with beautiful words expressing gratitude for having them. In the picture, Angad is seen wearing a blue and grey t-shirt with grey bottoms. Mehr donned a chequered dress with cute rose hair accessories on her hair.

Neha Dhupia, on the occasion of Mehr’s birthday, visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The couple also shared pictures from their visit on social media. In the picture, Neha can be seen wearing a bright yellow kurta-pyjama while Angad is seen wearing a plaid shirt with jeans. He is also seen carrying Mehr who is wearing a kurta salwar with a sheer dupatta.

About the actor

Neha Dhupia is an Indian actor and model who won crowned Miss Universe in the year 2002 in the Miss India pageant. She made her Bollywood debut with the movie Qayamat: City Under Threat. Neha Dhupia also works in Malayalam, Punjabi and Telugu films. She made her film debut in the year 1994 with the Malayalam movie Minnaram as a child artist. She has appeared in movies like Sheesha, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Dus Kahaniyaan and Kya Kool Hai Hum. Neha was also seen in supporting roles in movies like Ek Chalis Ki Last Local, Singh is Kinng, Dear Friend Hitler, Mithya, Chup Chup Ke, and Maharathi. She is also a gang leader in the MTV reality show Roadies.

