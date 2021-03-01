Neha Dhupia Shares Angad Bedi & Father-in-law Bishan Singh Bedi's Pic From Cricketing Days

Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia often shares pictures of her husband Angad Bedi and daughter Mehr. On March 1, Neha took to her Instagram stories to share an unseen picture of husband Angad and his father, former cricketer, Bishan Singh Bedi. The picture was from their early cricketing days.

Neha Dhupia shares husband and father-in-law's unseen photos

In the picture collage, it can be observed that both Angad Bedi's father and he had a similar bowling style. The photo also had described Angad Bedi's father Bishan Sigh Bedi as the 'Test cricket' legend while Angad Bedi played for the Under 19 team. Both father and son were left-arm bowlers. Bishen Singh Bedi played his last Test match in 1979 against England.

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia's marriage

Angad and Neha were reportedly dating for some time before they decided to get married. He first saw her at a gym where she was prepping for her Miss India pageant. They met again in Mumbai at a mutual friend's party and became good friends. The couple got married in a private ceremony in a Gurudwara in May 2018. They welcomed their daughter Mehr in November 2018.

A sneak-peek into Neha Dhupia's Instagram

Neha shares pictures and videos from her personal and professional life on Instagram. Her daughter and husband are often spotted on her Instagram feed. She recently shared a boomerang video of Mehr jumping on the bed. The little munchkin's face is not visible. In the caption, Neha wrote, "#mondaymood ... Me trying to get out of bed .... #justcannot".

Neha Dhupia's filmography

Neha won the title of Miss India back in 2002. She also was gaming the top 10 finalists of the Miss Universe competition. Some of her most popular movies are Ek Chalis Ki Last Local, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Singh Is Kinng, Pappu Can't Dance Saala and Qarib Qarib Singlle. He has been the leader of MTV's Roadies since season 13. She also hosts a podcast on Jio Saavn titled No Filter Neha wherein she and her guests have an open and candid conversation on a variety of topics. She was last seen in the drama short film Devi.

