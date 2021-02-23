Neha Dhupia Shares New Set Of Photos Showing Off Her 'hot Arm Candy'; See Pictures

Neha Dhupia recently took to Instagram to treat her fans with a new post. She shared a new set of pictures in which she was seen flashing her smile wearing a beautiful red gown. In her caption, she also described her "hot" arm candy and called it better than anybody else's. Take a look at her post as well the comments left by her fans and followers.

Neha Dhupia's Instagram post displaying her "arm candy"

In the post, Neha can be seen flashing a smile towards the camera in a red gown. Her gown is a one-sided off-shoulder one. She opted for minimum makeup and no accessories. Her hair was left loose. She posed with a black mug in her hand calling it her "arm candy". She captioned her post saying that her arm candy was hotter than anybody else’s. She also tagged the stylist and the makeup artist in her caption.

A look into Neha Dhupia's photos on social media

Earlier, Neha shared another set of pictures in which she was seen in an all-black suit pant. She paired her look with two necklaces and opted for minimal makeup. She added black pencil heels to her look. She was posing in a small cabin that had a computer and a fire extinguisher in the background. She simply captioned her post by writing, “Black Friday ... #ootd” and tagged the stylist, makeup artist and photographer. Fans were in awe of her post and loaded the post with comments.

Neha Dhupia on the work front

Neha Dhupia has appeared in films such as Chup Chup Ke, Ek Chalis Ki Last Local, Singh Is Kinng, Kyaa Kool Hai Hum, Shootout at Lokhandwala and more. She was last seen in the short film Step Up on Hotstar. She will soon be seen in the upcoming film Sanak.

A few days ago, she announced her getting on board the Vidyut Jamwal starrer Sanak. On Instagram, she shared a poster of the film that featured Vidyut in a wounded and captive state and expressed her excitement about being a part of the project. In her caption, she said that she was happy to join the cool crew. She wrote, “When love is in danger, nothing can stop the rage! Presenting #Sanak, our next action extravaganza.” The film is directed by Kanishk Varma and also stars Rukmini Maitra and Chandan Roy Sanyal apart from Neha and Vidyut.

