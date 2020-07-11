Neha Dhupia 'feel It Reel It' Video Is All About Pre And Post Run 'happiness'; Watch

Neha Dhupia tried the Instagram reel feature and posted videos of her pre and post-workout sessions. As seen in the first video shared by Dhupia, she stretches her arms and legs and performs various exercises. She wrote, "Saturday morning. pre-run, warm-up." It's a black and white clip with the song by Future titled Mask Off playing in the backdrop.

The next video gives a glimpse of Neha Dhupia's post-run 'happiness'. As seen in the clip, the Qayamat: City Under Threat actor embraces the filter and smiles. The video has Katy Perry's song This Is How We Do playing in the backdrop. Check out Neha Dhupia's Saturday morning workout videos that inspired her fans.

Neha Dhupia's pre-run & warm-up clip:

Neha's post-run happiness video:

Bollywood tries reel filters

Only recently, Sooryavanshi actor Katrina Kaif also made an amusing reel video at home which gave a glimpse of her quarantine life with sister Isabelle Kaif. The duo is twinning in basic white tanks tops in the initial part of the video and then is also seen donning similar jackets in the latter segment of the clip. In the video Katrina sails through her house, does the cleaning with a mop and also plays the guitar.

After Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan shared a cool video of him jamming and enjoying on his song Lagdi Lahore Di from Street Dancer 3. Varun Dhawan's quirky expressions in the video stole the show. Unlock actor Hina Khan also tried her hands on the Instagram reel and shared a slow-motion video of hers. She dons a bridal avatar as she twirls in the clip. Singer Neha Kakkar shared a video of herself crooning her song La La La.

Neha Dhupia's Instagram update:

On July 10, Neha Dhupia shared a video in which she talks about the new show, Undekhi. She wrote, "What a fab show, Undekhi! Can't stop watching… a total binge-worthy crime thriller. The plot unfolds at such a gripping pace that I want to know more. It's an interesting play on the choices made and the repercussions of it all! I am getting back to it right away." Check out:

