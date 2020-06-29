Neha Dhupia Shares Artwork 'within 2km' Of Her Home, Includes A 'legend's' Graffiti

The Mumbai police recently announced that all citizens have to stay within 2 Kms of their homes. This new rule was imposed in light of the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the city. Neha Dhupia is following this new rule just like everyone else in the city. She recently shared a picture of some amazing graffiti artworks that were painted within 2 Kms of her home. One of these artworks was rather special, as it was a tribute for the late Bollywood star Irrfan Khan.

Neha Dhupia shares a photo of graffiti artwork that is within 2 Kms of her home

Above are the artworks that Neha Dhupia shared on her official Instagram page. In the caption for the image, Neha Dhupia revealed that these artworks were in a Bandra bylane near her house. She also added the hashtag #within2kms in her caption. The actor shared four graffiti artworks painted on the walls of Bandra bylanes.

One of these artworks was of Irrfan Khan, a beloved Bollywood star who passed away this year. In memory of Irrfan Khan, Neha Dhupia also added #RIP in the caption of her post. Actor Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020.

Irrfan Khan was admitted into Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on April 28 2020. Unfortunately, while the treatment worked, the actor could not be saved. He died the next day at 3:35 PM due to the infection.

Irrfan Khan's 93-year-old mother, Saeda Begum, passed away a few days before him in Jaipur. The actor's last rights were performed by his sons, and he was buried at Versova Kabristan in Mumbai. After Irrfan Khan's death, several celebs took to social media to pay their last respects for the late actor.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, June 28, 2020, the Mumbai Police announced that Moving more than 2 km away from your home is banned unless you are travelling for essential services. Going to your office is also permitted, however, any other reason will not be considered valid. If any vehicle is found in areas more than 2 Km from the owner's home, then it will be impounded by the police.

