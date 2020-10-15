Angad Bedi Shares Monochrome Pictures With 'Mum-Bhai Team'

Bollywood actor Angad Bedi has been promoting his upcoming crime web series MumBhai on different social media platforms. Recently, he took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures with the team of MumBhai through his official handle. The candid photos feature the actor posing with three other people in facemasks. Here is everything to know about Angad Bedi’s recent snaps on the photo-sharing platform.

Angad Bedi shares monochrome pictures with the team of Mum-Bhai

Angad Bedi took to Instagram and shared a carousel post through his official handle on October 15, 2020, Thursday. He dropped a series of pictures with the team of his upcoming crime drama series, MumBhai. The monochrome snaps feature the actor in a casual outfit and a facemask. Angad Bedi has donned a pair of jeans with a casual t-shit. For a complete look, he has sported a denim jacket and glares.

In the caption accompanying his social media post, Angad Bedi tagged the people alongside him. He wrote, “The #MUM-BHAI team!!! Coming soon…” The actor has used hashtags for Bhaskar Shetty and Cinema. Moreover, he has tagged Apoorva Lakhia, Akshay Chaubey, Dushant X Godhia, and photographer Shashank Desai in the description. Check out his recent photos on the photo-sharing platform:

Response to Angad Bedi's monochrome pictures

Within a few hours of sharing the social media post, Angad Bedi received more than 5,630 likes and over 16 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans and followers of the star shared their response to the recent photos. Many among them took to the comment section and applauded the actor for his look. Meanwhile, others expressed themselves through a series of emoticons such as hearts, fire, heart-eyed smileys, kisses, hugs, claps, folded-hands, and thumbs up, to name a few. Here are some of the responses to Angad Bedi’s monochrome photos on Instagram that you must check out.

