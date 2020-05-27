Neha Dhupia's Daughter Mehr Playfully Interrupts 'Roadies' Audition; Watch Video

Neha Dhupia uploaded one of the most adorable videos online of her daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi. As the lockdown has forced everyone to work from home these past few months, interruptions from family have become quite common. While some are a little troublesome, most of them are usually charming and this is exactly what happened when Neha Dhupia was taking a Roadies audition online.

Watch: Neha Dhupia's daughter interrupt Roadies audition

In this video, Neha Dhupia and Nikhil Chinapa taking an online audition for Roadies. The contestant is singing when Neha Dhupia's sweet little daughter walks up behind her. Neha playfully holds her daughter and lovingly guides her off the camera. But Mehr, Neha's 1-year-old toddler, starts playing with her and tries taking her earings when she is taken away by Angad Bedi. Further, Mehr can be heard calling out her mother who assures her that she will join her soon.

Neha Dhupia seems quite emotional after this and Nikhil comments excitedly how so many things are going on at the same time. The video ends with Neha explaining how she is a bag of mixed emotions.

Neha Dhupia is quite active on social media and she keeps uploading photos with her near and dear ones. Her adorable daughter also features in many of her posts.

She posted the above series of pictures to share that her daughter had turned 1 1/2 years old. She captioned the photo series as "... and just like that our baby girl is 1 1/2 years old ..." and also added a couple of emojis. The actor had also shared a series of family pictures on the occasion of Mother's Day, which also happened to be their wedding anniversary. Check out the post from Neha Dhupia's Instagram here.

The couple, like many other celebrities, has decided to not share pictures of their daughter's face. In an earlier interview with a media agency, Angad was asked if their daughter looked more like him or her mom. To which he responded that their daughter looked very much like Neha and was very loving and playful. He also shared how both he and Neha take equal part in the responsibilities of the house and on raising Mehr. He also mentioned that sometimes he takes her daughter when he has to go to work, where she falls asleep or plays in the vanity car.

Promo Picture Credit: Neha Dhupia's Instagram

