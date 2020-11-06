Neha Dhupia hails 12-year-old for spreading awareness on menstruation health and hygiene

Actress Neha Dhupia's fifth season of her celebrity talk show NoFilterNeha, which was filmed during the lockdown, witnessed some of the young change-makers in the society working towards the development. Recently, the actress shared a small teaser of her upcoming episode of NoFilterNeha where she can be seen in conversation with 12-year-old girl Saleha Khan who has taken on the challenge of changing the mindsets of hundreds of young girls.

Neha Dhupia praises a young girl for her work towards society

Saleha is working rigorously to change the thinking and perception of the young girls with regard to menstruation, health, and hygiene helping them view it in a positive light. She has actively participated in TED Talks, street plays and has taken up educational sessions to spread the positive word across for a better change in society.

Read: Neha Dhupia And Angad Bedi's “by Far The Best Weekend Of 2020”

Read: Neha Dhupia's 'NoFilterNeha 5' Has Pankaj Tripathi Revealing His Worst Audition And More

Neha started the video by introducing the young girl and asked her about the ways she tries to make changes in society. Saleha in the video said that “I think the first change needs to be brought from within and by doing this till now I have taken up 250 stations where I have tried to be vocal about the hygiene-related to periods. “

On being asked by the actress Neha about her process of changing the mindset of the people to which she said, “I basically take the girls to a nearby center and then with the help of a paro kit where I would teach all the ladies about the problems associated with menstrual hygiene and then would evaluate their thinking process.” At last, in the end, Neha was heard praising and wishing the young girl for her relentless services towards society and its people. The actress said, “Go on and continue to be this change-maker, be this force to reckon with and I wish you all the best.” Earlier, Neha Dhupia had invited one of the most popular actors from the Indian television and web-series industry, Pankaj Tripath, who revealed his worst audition and more as he got candid with Neha Dhupia.

Read: Neha Dhupia & Angad Bedi 'made Good Memories' In Maldives, Latter Says 'Until Next Time'

Read: Neha Dhupia Enjoys An Aerial View Of The Maldives With Hubby Angad; Posts Stunning Picture

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.