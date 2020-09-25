Neha Dhupia Pens Cute Birthday Wish For Bishan Singh Bedi With Pic Of Mehr In His Arms

There were wishes galore for Bishan Singh Bedi as he turned 74 on Friday. While fans recalled their fond memories of one of the most popular Indian cricketers with pictures and videos, there was one special message, and this was from his daughter-in-law Neha Dhupia. The actor penned a heartwarming wish for the veteran with his pic with his granddaughter Mehr.

Neha’s wish for Bishan Singh Bedi

Neha Dhupia took to Twitter to share an adorable pic of Mehr nestled in Bishan Singh Bedi's arms. The actor called him the ‘finest, purest and bravest’ as she sent ‘dher saara pyaar’ (lots of love) to her 'dad', while ‘Mehr’ (blessings) from the divine.

Dad you really are the finest , purest and bravest .... #happybirthday dad @BishanBedi dher saara pyaar 💕 #guruMehrkarein ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/jy8NNKkZhD — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) September 25, 2020

Previously, it was Bishan Singh Bedi who had shared the first pics of Mehr.

U Little Beauty MEHR..another Lifeline for Grandparents...Both Maternal & Paternal..Aren’t we Blessed..?!! Yes All of it by Guru’s MEHR Only..GodBless Little One..Welcome to this Journey..Ordained by Almighty WaheGuru..!! pic.twitter.com/LtPYr9lG82 — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) November 20, 2018

Angad Bedi , on the other hand, posted black-and-white pictures of his father from his heydays as he bowled his left arm spin. The Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil star actor called his ‘pitaji’ a 'legend.'

Bishan Singh Bedi is considered among the most successful bowlers for India, having taken 266 wickets in a career from 1966 to 1979, including captaing 22 Tests.

Angad had also tried his hand at cricket, and even played for the Delhi U-19 team, before he ventured into the world of showbiz. However, his role as a cricketer in the web series Inside Edge is among his popular roles.

Neha-Angad relationship

Neha and Angad had got married on May 2018, in a news that had surprised their fans at that time as they managed to keep it under wraps then. Their first baby Mehr was born on Novermber 2018 the same year.

On the professional front, Angad featured in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl earlier this year while Neha is currently a judge on the show Roadies.

