Neha Dhupia & Nikhil Chinapa's Behaviour On 'Roadies Revolution' Sparks #BoycottRoadies

MTV Roadies Revolution is one of the most popular reality shows of this year. The show is currently airing its auditions held in different cities in India. Although the auditions are fun to watch, last week's episode created lots of controversy. At first, it was Roadies Revolution judge Neha Dhupia who was being trolled for a statement she made. But now it seems netizens are also trolling another judge, Nikhil Chinapa, for his abusive behaviour towards one of the contestants.

Neha Dhupia and Nikhil Chinapa's behaviour make fans say, #BoycottRoadies

Apparently, in the Pune audition of Roadies Revolution, a contestant confessed to hitting a girl in his college life. While every judge on the panel got angry on him, Neha Dhupia and Nikhil Chinapa took things to another level. When the contestant said his ex-girlfriend was cheating on him with five other boys, Neha reportedly said it was the girl's wish if she wanted to roam around with five boys. The statement, however, did not sit well with the fans of the show. Neha is being trolled a lot for her it and is also being reportedly called a "fake feminist".

But recently, Nikhil Chinapa has also been receiving the brunt of him abusing the same contestant. In the episode, Nikhil could be seen getting up from his chair in anger and rushing towards the contestant screaming and abusing him. The video has gone viral on all social media and people are sharing it with the hashtag #boycottroadies. Angry Twitterati had bashed Nikhil Chinapa on social media and also questioned the Roadies Revolution's code of conduct.

While people used to admire Nikhil Chinapa for his work, things seem to be going downhill for him now. Many have demanded that Roadies Revolution should be banned using hashtags like #BoycottRoadies and #BanRoadies. While similar outbursts had been common on the show, this particular one did not sit well with the fans.

The judges this year are Neha Dhupia, Nikhil Chinapa, Prince Narula and Raaftaar. The theme for this year's Roadies is raising awareness and bringing about a revolution in society. Every judge is expected to raise one awareness as a part of their agenda on the show.

