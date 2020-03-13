Neha Dhupia's Chat LEAKED By Meme Page After Being Called A Hypocrite And Fake Feminist

Neha Dhupia, who is currently one of the gang leaders on Roadies Revolution recently made headlines commenting about cheating in a relationship. In one of the recent episodes, Neha Dhupia was seen losing her cool when a male contestant revealed that he slapped his ex-girlfriend as she was cheating on him with multiple partners. Neha Dhupia was seen getting angry stating that in no capacity he has the right to slap her.

Neha Dhupia also was seen saying that it was the girl’s choice to be with multiple partners. These statements made by Neha Dhupia were not liked by netizens who trolled her for being a hypocrite. Now, as per reports, a meme page has revealed their chats with Neha Dhupia who is asking them to stop posting memes. However, it has not been officially confirmed by Neha that the chats are legitimate.

Have a look at Neha Dhupia's video here:

Have a look at the chat revealed by the meme page here:

(Image Courtesy: Adultsutra Instagram)

Have a look at some of Neha Dhupia memes shared by netizens here:

If a person is dating someone and he/she dates other people at same time thn he/she is 100% characterless .Here I said it. #NehaDhupia — Diksha Sisodia (@dikshasisodiaa) March 12, 2020

Shame on people like @NehaDhupia, who show such double faces on equality !! https://t.co/z6XWMOFHIj — Baibhab Chakraborty (@Im_baibhab) March 12, 2020

