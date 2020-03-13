The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Neha Dhupia's Chat LEAKED By Meme Page After Being Called A Hypocrite And Fake Feminist

Television News

Neha Dhupia recently made headlines commenting about cheating in a relationship. Now a meme page has leaked her chat. Read on to know more about Neha's chat

Written By Mamta Raut | Mumbai | Updated On:
Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia, who is currently one of the gang leaders on Roadies Revolution recently made headlines commenting about cheating in a relationship. In one of the recent episodes, Neha Dhupia was seen losing her cool when a male contestant revealed that he slapped his ex-girlfriend as she was cheating on him with multiple partners. Neha Dhupia was seen getting angry stating that in no capacity he has the right to slap her.

Neha Dhupia also was seen saying that it was the girl’s choice to be with multiple partners. These statements made by Neha Dhupia were not liked by netizens who trolled her for being a hypocrite. Now, as per reports, a meme page has revealed their chats with Neha Dhupia who is asking them to stop posting memes. However, it has not been officially confirmed by Neha that the chats are legitimate.

Have a look at Neha Dhupia's video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MTV India (@mtvindia) on

Have a look at the chat revealed by the meme page here:

Neha Dhupia

(Image Courtesy: Adultsutra Instagram)

Have a look at some of Neha Dhupia memes shared by netizens here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Naughty Roommate (@naughtyroommate) on

ALSO READ| Neha Dhupia Slammed By Netizens After Her Controversial Statement On 'Roadies Revolution'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by NAKED.INDIA_OFFICIAL🔰 (@naked.india_official) on

ALSO READ| Roadies Revolution: Neha Dhupia Lashes Out At A Contestant For Hitting A Girl; Watch Video

ALSO READ| Neha Dhupia Shares A Priceless Video Of Daughter Mehr Ringing In Her First Holi

ALSO READ| Lakme Fashion Week 2020: Neha Dhupia, Sunny Leone, Rakul Preet Singh Slay On The Ramp

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Kamal Nath
KAMAL NATH WRITES TO MP GUV. READ
Akhilesh
SP COUNTERS YOGI GOVT'S POSTER
Trump
TRUMP DOWNPLAYED CORONAVIRUS: US
Sengar
SENGAR GETS 10 YEAR JAIL TERM
NO "JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA-LIKE" FIGURE IN MVA ALLIES: AJIT PAWAR
Sachin Tendulkar
SACHIN OPENS UP ON COVID 19