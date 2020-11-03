The Voice's Mother-daughter Trio Worth The Wait Earns A Four-chair Turn On By The Coaches

The third round of blind auditions on Season 19 of The Voice has started. The coaches, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Gwen Stefani have only a few slots left on their teams as they try to fill them up during this third week of auditions. On the Monday night’s episode (November 2, 2020) of The Voice, the very talented mother-daughter trio, Worth the Wait managed to make the chairs of all the four coaches turn as they fought to get the country trio on their team. Read further ahead to know all about The Voice's Worth the Wait and the events that have followed their great performance.

Worth the Wait on The Voice

Worth the Wait is a very talented group that comprises of an Alabama mother and her two daughters, named Mama T, Mia, and Jaycee, respectively, who auditioned for The Voice on the November 2, 2020’s episode. The three got a four-chair turn for their great performance of Linda Ronstadt’s When Will I Be Loved. The first one to turn was Gwen Stefani, before the trio even started to harmonize, and was completely stunned when she saw who was on stage. Blake Shelton was the second coach to hit the button, who turned as soon as the group started singing together. Soon after these two, coaches Kelly Clarkson and John Legend too hit the buttons to turn their chairs.

“That was so good” yelled Gwen Stefani while she clapped after the performance got over. All the coaches were completely surprised to know that the group was in fact a family and that Mama T was actually the mother of the other women. After knowing this, John Legend jokingly said: “You could be sisters”.

Who did Worth the Wait choose on The Voice?

Many fans have been wondering about who did Worth the Wait pick on The Voice and here’s the answer to that question. Worth the Wait chose Blake Shelton (Team Blake). After their performance, Blake Shelton had told them, “Hello, Worth the Wait. I actually think that's the perfect name. I have one spot left on my team, and I've been sitting here waiting for whatever that's gonna be, and it's been worth the wait, right? In order to handle this right, especially hearing that you're country, by the way, there's not much you could have done about that anyway, because I heard you speak”. Maybe it was these words that made the trio choose Team Blake.

