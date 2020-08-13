Neha Dhupia's "werk From Home" Video With Daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi Is Too Adorable; WATCH

Neha Dhupia recently shared a video of herself along with her daughter, Mehr Dhupia Bedi, working out from home. The coronavirus pandemic has made the home workout a “new normal” for many as gyms in several places are still shut. Neha shared the video with a popular English song.

Also Read | Neha Dhupia Shares BTS Video As Gets Ready For Shoot

Neha Dhupia’s home workout with her daughter

Neha Dhupia shared the video on her Instagram handle, where she has more than four million followers. She used the latest Reel feature of the social media app. In it, Neha was seen doing squats with her two-year-old daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi. Later, she was seen doing different exercises, including stretching, lifting dumbbells and others. She accompanied the video with peppy Mi Gente track feat. Beyonce. Neha even shared the video on her Instagram story and tagged Mehr Dhupia Bedi and her husband, Angad Bedi. Check out her video below.

Also Read | Neha Dhupia Shares Charming Video Of Daughter Mehr Helping Mommy In Chores; Watch Video

Neha Dhupia’s home workout video with her toddler daughter was adored by her fans. Some left red-hearts, while others left fire and heart-eyes emoticons in the comment section. Her Instagram reel video crossed more than 70k views in a fraction of minutes. Take a look at a few reactions on her video.

Also Read | Neha Dhupia Shows Hilarious Proof Of Husband Angad Bedi ‘taking Up’ Their Daughter’s Crib

The song playing in Neha Dhupia’s video is Mi Gente. It is recorded by Colombian singer J Balvin and French singer-producer Willy William. The track was dropped in 2017 through Scorpio Music and Universal Music Latin. Mi Gente currently has more than 2.7 billion views with 14 million likes on its official video on YouTube. A version featuring Beyonce is also available on YouTube.

Also Read | Neha Dhupia On Her Parents' Anniversary, Says ‘you Make 45 Years Look Like A Breeze'

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s relationship

Reportedly, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have been friends since their teenage. They two became close friends when they met each other after a long gap in Mumbai. They got married in a private ceremony at a Gurudwara in May 2018. Prior to them getting married, Angad had proposed Neha four-years back, but she rejected his proposal. Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia were blessed with their first child, a baby girl, on November 18, 2018. They named their daughter, Mehr Dhupia Bedi.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.