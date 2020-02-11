Aditya Narayan Shares Adorable Bond With Neha Kakkar; These Photos Are The Proof

The rumours of Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar's wedding have been doing rounds for a long time now. It began on the sets of Indian Idol, where Aditya Narayan always found different ways to woo Neha Kakkar and to add fuel to the spark, the singer always shares cute pictures of the duo on his Instagram. Take a look at times when Aditya Narayan shared pictures with Neha Kakkar on Instagram.

Times when Aditya Narayan shared pictures with Neha Kakkar on Instagram

Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar recently announced about working on an upcoming album song called 'Goa Beach'. The song is sung by Tony Kakkar. Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan will be featuring in a video song for the first time ever.

Before the announcement of their album song, Aditya Narayan had shared cute pictures with Neha Kakkar from the sets of Indian Idol 9. Apart from sharing cute on-screen chemistry, the two even staged a fake wedding on the sets of Indian Idol. Moreover, their fans can't stop gushing over this. Aditya Narayan's Instagram used to be filled with his pictures but these days he shares a lot of pictures with Neha Kakkar.

In an interview, Aditya Narayan's father Udit Narayan clarified that the link-up was most likely just for the TRP. He even said that even though he and his wife have been waiting for their son's wedding day for the longest time, it's not happening anytime soon.

