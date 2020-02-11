Neha Kakkar Proves Her Dancing Talent As She Grooves With Melvin Louis In These Videos

Neha Kakkar is amongst the most celebrated singers of Bollywood. Neha is currently judging a singing reality show, Indian Idol 11, on television. The singing sensation is often referred to as a hit-machine and one can hardly say that they have never grooved to her blockbuster tracks. But, the Saki Saki hitmaker has other talents besides singing. Neha Kakkar has proven many times that she is a multi-talented star with her numerous dance performances on stage and in various dance videos.

In the below video, Neha Kakkar is seen rocking a dance number with Youtube's dancing sensation Melvin Louis. Fans loved the dancer avatar of the singer and some even went ahead calling her 'female Govinda' for her eye-catching expressions. Fans thanked Melvin Louis for featuring the diva in his choreographed videos.

Youtube dance videos of Neha Kakkar and Melvin Louis

Melvin and the Saki Saki singer grove on Simmba's dance song, Aankh Maare recently. The dance track was sung by Neha Kakkar, Mika Singh and Kumar Sanu. Neha's fun avatar had fans drooling over her dance performance. She looks like a true beauty in the polka dots co-ord thigh-high slit attire in this dance video.

Neha proved it to her fans that she is a dancing princess when she grooved to this romantic song sung by her brother Tony Kakkar. Neha wore a maroon coloured co-ord set for the video. Her dance mesmerizes the fans to the core, proving this dance video worth a watch.

Apart from her dance videos with Melvin, Neha also showcases her dancing skills on TikTok. She is very active on the social media site and keeps sharing singing and dancing vlogs of her. Here is a glimpse to her quirky avatar on TikTok.

