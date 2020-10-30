Neha Kakkar Aka Mrs. Singh Seems Miffed About Rohanpreet Singh's 'Ex-Calling'; See Post

Neha Kakkar, now Mrs Singh, recently shared the poster of her husband, Rohanpreet Singh’s new music video titled Ex Calling. She also wrote a quirky caption that left her fans laughing their guts out. Take a look at Neha Kakkar’s Instagram post below.

The poster featured Rohanpreet Singh along with Avneet Kaur. Rohanpreet donned an olive green shirt paired with a white pair of pants and teamed it up with a funky pair of shoes. While Avneet was seen wearing a cool palazzo paired with a pink top. The duo posed looking towards the camera. Neha Kakkar made her fans laugh with her quirky caption that read, “Rohanpreet’s Ex Calling”. She also added an angry face emoticon at the end. Take a look at the post below:

Neha Kakkar’s Instagram post

Neha’s post managed to tickle her fans’ funny bones. Most of her friends from the industry also laughed at the comment. Some of her fans also expressed their excitement for Rohanpreet Singh’s Ex Calling. Take a look at the comments and reactions below.

Fans' comments

About Rohanpreet Singh’s Ex Calling

Ex Calling presented by Anshul Garg features Rohanpreet Singh and Avneet Kaur. The music is composed by Enzo while the lyrics are penned by Babbu. The music video is directed by Gurinder Bawa. The poster also mentions a special thanks to Neha Kakkar.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh tied the knot on October 24 and have been making a headline ever since then. The duo got married in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony in Delhi. Neha has been on a photo-sharing spree since then, leaving her fans and followers in awe.

In one of her previous posts, Rohanpreet was seen applying the sindoor on her forehead. Neha’s caption read, “You know My #NeHearts? Your Nehu is the Happiest Bride and its all because of My Mr. Singh! Thank you God! Thank you Rohanpreet”. Rohanpreet also shared his love for the singer as he commented, “Hello #NeHearts Do you know? Your Nehu made me the luckiest nd happiest groom ever!! Thank you sooooo much mera nehu babuuuuu”. Take a look at Neha Kakkar’s Instagram post below.

