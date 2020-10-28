Neha Kakkar Changes Her Instagram Name To Mrs. Singh, Did You Notice?

Neha Kakkar recently changed her Instagram name to Mrs Singh, now that she is married to Rohanpreet Singh. The singer's wedding was the talk of the town for quite a while and her fans have been loving the couple's posts on Instagram.

Neha and Rohanpreet recently tied the knot in a grand ceremony. The pictures from their celebrations were posted on Instagram where fans enjoyed watching them have a blissful time. Now, Neha changing her name on Instagram comes as an adorable surprise for those who have been loving the couple.

Neha Kakkar has now become "Mrs. Singh" on Instagram

It has been a few days since Neha Kakkar's wedding and the singer has already changed her display name on her Instagram handle. Her Instagram name now reads “Neha Kakkar (Mrs. Singh)” as opposed to the previous one which just had her name. However, her Instagram handle name still remains the same, that is Neha Kakkar. The couple got married on October 24 at a Gurudwara in Delhi.

Neha Kakkar's Instagram has been filled with moments from her beautiful marriage ceremony with Rohanpreet. Right from the first meeting to their marriage ceremony, their Instagram handles cover their whole journey. Fans have been expressing how happy they have felt watching the two go about with their celebrations and have thus wished them well. Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh had a glorious wedding ceremony and fans have loved their wedding photographs which were shared online by them.

The couple has also added cute captions with each photograph thus making the audiences adore them even more. Recently, the singer shared pictures from her wedding ceremony where she and Rohanpreet can be seen dressed in pink-themed attires. The singer shared moments from the marriage which were loved by the fans.

She revealed in the post that she always dreamed of wearing a Sabyasachi outfit until recently when she got gifted one from the brand itself. She mentioned how happy she was and that hard work always pays off. She thanked the brand for designing their dream outfit and making her wedding extra special.

