Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh Set The Dance Floor On Fire At Their Wedding; Watch

Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar has taken the internet by storm after making her relationship official with singer Rohanpreet Singh. The couple took the next step of their relationship by tying the knot on Saturday, that is on October 25. Among all the viral pictures from her wedding, an unseen video is winning hearts on the internet, in which the newly wedded couple, Neha and Rohanpreet, are seen setting fire on the dance floor. In the video, they are seen dancing on a remix of Neha's singer-brother Tonny Kakkar's song Kurta Pajama Kala. Scroll down to watch the unseen video of Neha Kakkar's wedding with Rohanpreet Singh.

On October 21, Neha Kakkar along with siblings Sonu Kakkar and Tony Kakkar flew to Delhi for her wedding after a day of her latest song release, Nehu Da Vyah. Kakkar and Singh got married in a gurudwara in Anand Karaj ceremony. Pictures and videos of the couple started surfacing on social media as they completed the 'pheras' and put the garlands on each other amid cheers from their well-wishers.

In the viral pictures and videos from the wedding, the couple was seen twinning in similar outfits. The singer was seen wearing a beige coloured lehenga while Rohan was seen wearing a similar coloured sherwani. Neha Kakkar was also spotted wearing the Punjabi chooda. Take a look at Neha Kakkar’s wedding video.

While the couple donned lighter shades for the Anand Karaj ceremony, they switched to darker shades for the reception and looked stunning. Neha rendered special songs for her husband to shower her love. She even played the ukelele to dedicate the Nehu Da Vyah song, released just a few days ago, with Rohanpreet also crooning towards the end. They also put in an enthralling romantic performance for their guests.

Interestingly, a section of fans thought the entire buzz had been a promotional stunt for Nehu Da Vyah song, as similar rumours with Aditya Narayan had taken place previously. However, the fans would not have doubts anymore with the couple looking ecstatic to move on to the next stage of their life.

