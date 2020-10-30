Neha Kakkar Posts New Pics From Wedding Diary, Rohanpreet Singh Calls Her 'princess'

On Thursday night, Neha Kakkar took to Instagram and posted a new bunch of photos from her big wedding day. In the first set of pictures, Neha, all dolled up in a ravishing red lehenga, was caught in a candid moment. In of the pics, Rohanpreet Singh and she were smiling away to glory as they enjoyed their wedding festivities. Whereas, in the last few snaps, Kakkar was seen posing for some portraits.

As soon as her post was up, husband Rohanpreet Singh was quick to drop a comment. He went on to call Neha 'his most beautiful princess'. Fans were in awe of Neha Kakkar's wedding dress as they rushed to drop endearing comments. Neha Kakkar's wedding photos have taken the internet by storm.

Rohanpreet: 'My most beautiful princess'

Neha Kakkar expressed that Falguni Shane Peacock India is the best designer ever. More so, she also wrote that she never thought she could look this good, but they made it possible for her. 'Huge respect and love for You. Rohanpreet Singh and I are your Biggest Fans,' wrote Neha in her caption. In a series of further posts, Neha Kakkar also expressed how thankful she was to be able to wear the Sabyasachi lehenga for another reception.

Neha also posted a photo in which Rohanpreet was seen applying the sindoor on her forehead. She wrote, 'You know My #NeHearts? Your Nehu is the Happiest Bride and it’s all because of My Mr. Singh! Thank you, god! Thank you, Rohanpreet Singh'. Soon, Rohanpreet replied by penning, 'Hello #NeHearts Do you know? Your Nehu made me the Luckiest nd Happiest Groom ever!! Thank you sooooo much mera nehu babuuuuu'. The duo's social media banter also gets many likes from fans.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh tied the knot in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony in Delhi on October 24, 2020. The wedding ceremony was a close-knit affair attended by the couple’s friends and family. It was on October 9 when the duo broke the news of their relationship on social media.

