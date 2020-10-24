Neha Kakkar & Rohanpreet Singh Tie The Knot At A Gurudwara; Wedding Video Surfaces Online

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are giving major couple goals with their wedding festivity pictures. A video of Neha Kakkar’s wedding ritual at Gurudwara is recently making the rounds on the internet. In the video, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are seen getting married in traditional Punjabi style at a Gurudwara.

Both Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are seen twinning in similar outfits. The actor is seen wearing a beautiful beige coloured lehenga while Rohan is seen wearing a similar coloured sherwani. Neha Kakkar is also spotted wearing the Punjabi chooda. Take a look at Neha Kakkar’s wedding video.

Neha Kakkar's Haldi and Mehendi ceremony

Neha Kakkar is not letting her fans miss out on her wedding celebrations as she is actively sharing pictures from her wedding rituals. Dressed in yellow outfits, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh shared mushy pictures from their Haldi ceremony. They were seen flashing a wide smile as they hugged and posed for the camera. Neha Kakkar kept it simple by opting for a plain yellow saree while Rohanpreet added more drama to his look with a boho printed dupatta paired with yellow kurta-pyjama. Neha Kakkar posted the pictures by writing #Nehupreet's Haldi ceremony. Take a look at Neha Kakkar's Haldi pics.

Neha Kakkar also gave a glimpse of her Mehendi ceremony with a bunch of pictures. The singer was seen donning a green lehenga for her Mehendi ceremony. The decoration also gave major Mehendi vibes as the green colour was spotted everywhere. Rohanpreet also wore a similar coloured outfit on the Mehendi ceremony. She posted the pictures with the caption, "Mehendi Lagaungi Main Sajna @rohanpreetsingh Ke Naam Ki ♥️🙈😇😇". Take a look at Neha Kakkar's wedding festivities' pictures.

Neha and Rohanpreet's song:

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh recently released a song in collaboration, which is titled Nehu Da Vyah. Featuring Neha and Rohapreet in the video, the lyrics of the romantic number are penned by Neha Kakkar, while Rajat Nagpal has composed the song. More so, the song is presented by Anshul Garg and has crossed over 6.9 million views on YouTube within 3 days of its release.

