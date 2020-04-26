All About Neha Kakkar’s Family Tree And Her Humble Beginnings | Read

Neha Kakkar is one of the best Indian playback singers today. Having sung songs like London Thumakda, Dilbar, O Saki Saki, and more, Neha has successfully created a unique place for herself in the industry with her beautiful voice. Neha Kakkar is a very popular name in the singing industry today, but what fans are unaware of is that she is a self-made star. Here is all about Neha Kakkar’s family tree. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Neha Kakkar Has Shared Stage With Many Noted Bollywood Singers; See List Here

Neha Kakkar’s family tree

Neha Kakkar was born on June 6, 1988, in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. She is the younger sister of playback singer Sonu Kakkar and singer-composer Tony Kakkar. In the early days, her father, Rishikesh Kakkar used to sell samosa outside a college for a living, while her mother, Niti Kakkar is a homemaker. In the city, she shared a rented one-room house with her whole family, in which they used to sleep and simultaneously convert to a kitchen by putting a table.

Also Read | Neha Kakkar Composes Coronavirus Song "Ghar Pe Baitha Hai Issaan"; Prays For Everyone

In the early 90s, Neha Kakkar along with her family moved to Delhi, in order to try her luck in singing. At that time, the family was reeling under a financial crisis. Hence, hoping to contribute to the family, Neha, at the age of four, started performing at local gatherings and religious events along with her siblings. Having music talent at home, she never felt the need to get any formal training in singing. In 2004, she moved to Mumbai with her brother, Tony Kakkar, to try her luck in the Hindi Music Industry.

Also Read | Neha Kakkar's Debut Curly Hair Is A Major Missing; Fans Would Love Her To Bring It Back

Neha Kakkar entered the singing industry the song Blue Theme from the film Blue (2009). AR Rahman gave the music of the song. She went ahead to do various songs like Hai Rama from Meerabai Not Out, Who Ek Pal Chhina Kal from Not a Love Story (2011), Second Hand Jawani from Cocktail (2012), Botal Khol from Prague (2013), and Jadoo Ki Jhappi from Ramaiya Vastavaiya (2013). Neha Kakkar was launched in the album ‘Neha The Rock Star’, composed by Meet Bros in 2008. In 2013, Kakkar sang the song, Dhating Naach from the film, Phata Poster Nikhla Hero. The singer got her big break and started t get recognised when she sang the popular song, Sunny Sunny with Honey Singh in 2014.

Also Read | Neha Kakkar’s Journey From A Small Artist To A Nationwide Popular Singer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.